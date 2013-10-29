Preview: Bulls at Heat

Derrick Rose sat on the bench and watched the Chicago Bulls fall to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals last spring while recovering from knee surgery that kept him out the entire 2012-13 campaign. The Heat, who went on to win their second straight NBA Championship, will begin their title defense against a healthy Rose when they host the Bulls on Tuesday. Rose and Heat superstar LeBron James mark one of several intriguing matchups.

James and Rose combined to win the last five NBA MVP awards, with Rose stealing the crown from James in his last fully healthy season, 2010-11. The dynamic point guard could spend some time going up directly against James, who proved during the playoffs last season that he could guard all five positions on the court with little trouble. The Bulls kept their roster largely intact from last season, believing Rose was the missing piece that can get the team past Miami.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE BULLS (2012-13: 45-37): Rose was not the only injury Chicago dealt with last spring, as Joakim Noah played through pain in the playoffs and Luol Deng and Kirk Hinrich were in and out of the lineup with injuries. Those injuries allowed for the emergence of swingman Jimmy Butler, who proved to be a lockdown defender and outside scoring option. The Bulls added another swingman with scoring punch in veteran Mike Dunleavy and will use him in combination with Butler to fill the offensive hole that has been at the off-guard spot in recent years.

ABOUT THE HEAT (2012-13: 66-16): Miami is the favorite as long as James is on the team but showed cracks last postseason that the rest of the league will be looking to exploit. Guard Dwyane Wade is a year older and the Heat were vulnerable to size on the inside against the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs in the later rounds last spring, prompting them to attempt the resurrection of former 2007 No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden at center. Miami could be in the last year of its dynasty with 14 of the 15 players on the roster eligible for free agency or an opt-out after this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Noah fought through a groin injury in camp but declared himself 100 percent for the opener.

2. Oden (knees) made it through the preseason on the roster but will be eased into the lineup.

3. Rose shot 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in the preseason while averaging 20.7 points.

PREDICTION: Bulls 93, Heat 90