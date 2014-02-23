Preview: Bulls at Heat

LeBron James is questionable after breaking his nose and could miss his second game of the season when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. James underwent surgery Friday and told reporters on Saturday that he is dealing with headaches, soreness and pain stemming from the blow he took from Oklahoma City’s Serge Ibaka on Thursday. The Heat have won seven of their last eight games while the suddenly red-hot Bulls have won five consecutive contests.

James had yet to settle on a protective mask as of Saturday evening and Miami is off until Thursday against the New York Knicks after Sunday’s contest. “Hopefully it’ll get better the next couple of days, hopefully it gets better the next day,” James said. “But if not, I’m not going to rush it. I feel better (Saturday) than when it happened.” The Bulls rolled to a 117-89 rout of the Denver Nuggets on Friday and have held the opponent under 90 points four times during the winning streak.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE BULLS (29-25): Chicago has moved on from Derrick Rose’s knee injury and Luol Deng’s departure to position itself fourth in the Eastern Conference with one-third of the season remaining. Center Joakim Noah sees the Miami contest as a welcome test. “They’re the back-to-back champions,” Noah told reporters. “We want to play against the best just to measure yourself against the best. We feel like we can compete against them, we’ve beaten them before. They’re playing at a high level right now – really good basketball. They are locked in but we’re locked in too. We’re confident we can go out there and get it done.”

ABOUT THE HEAT (39-14): James was on a roll before leaving midway through the fourth quarter of the 103-81 rout of the Thunder. He had 33 points against Oklahoma City and is averaging 37 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last four games. If he can’t play, guys like Michael Beasley and Rashard Lewis will be asked to step up and center Chris Bosh will inherit a bigger scoring role. Bosh scored a season-high 37 points against Portland on Dec. 28 in the only game James has missed so far this season.

1. The teams split two previous meetings this season – Miami won 107-95 on Oct. 29 and Chicago rolled to a 107-87 victory on Dec. 5.

2. Bulls G Jimmy Butler (rib) is day-to-day after being injured against the Nuggets.

3. The next Heat victory will be the 300th career win for coach Erik Spoelstra.

PREDICTION: Heat 96, Bulls 92