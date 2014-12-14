Preview: Bulls at Heat

The Chicago Bulls have been tougher on the road than at home, and they hope to continue that trend when they visit the Miami Heat on Sunday. Chicago aims to add to its 10-3 road mark, including a perfect 7-0 against Eastern Conference foes. The Heat have won three straight home games against the Bulls, but they’re 4-6 at home this season and have lost five of their last six on their floor.The Bulls have won two straight to reclaim the top spot in the Central Division after getting a season-high 31 points from star point guard Derrick Rose in Friday’s 115-106 home win over Portland. “Every game I‘m getting more and more comfortable with it,” said Rose, who missed most of the past two seasons because of knee injuries. “The next time we play it could be something different, so this performance is already behind me.” Miami has won two of three following a four-game skid and is coming off a 100-95 win at Utah on Friday to wrap up a five-game road trip.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE BULLS (14-8): While Rose (17.2 points, 5.1 assists) is beginning to return to form, the Bulls have been able to lean on Jimmy Butler (21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds) and big man Pau Gasol (19.5 points, 12.1 rebounds) when he isn’t at his best. Chicago is tough defensively, as usual, holding opponents to 43.7 percent shooting, but the Bulls have more offensive firepower than in recent years and are more comfortable playing at a faster pace. Chicago is banged up in the frontcourt with center Joakim Noah (8.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists) questionable after missing the Portland game and forward Taj Gibson also nursing an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE HEAT (11-12): Miami hasn’t been able to maintain much consistency in its first season without LeBron James, even as the remaining two-thirds of the “Big Three” continue to put up impressive numbers. Chris Bosh (21.6 points, 8.2 rebounds) and Dwyane Wade (21.3 points, 5.9 assists) have taken control, and newcomer Luol Deng (14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds) and veteran Mario Chalmers (12.7 points, 4.3 assists) are making solid contributions. The Heat have struggled at the defensive end, though, allowing opponents to shoot 47.8 percent overall and 36.8 percent from 3-point range, both of which rank in the bottom fourth of the league.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls have scored 100 or more points in eight straight games, matching their longest streak since an 11-game run from Dec. 2-23, 1995.

2. Miami is 10-0 when leading after three quarters and 1-12 when trailing after three.

3. Chicago is 10-1 when holding opponents under 100 points.

PREDICTION: Bulls 102, Heat 98