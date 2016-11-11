Wade gets win in return to Miami

MIAMI -- Dwyane Wade, playing his first game as a visitor at AmericanAirlines Arena was held to 13 points but made two free throws with 13 seconds left as his Chicago Bulls prevailed in a 98-95 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Jimmy Butler had 20 points and Robin Lopez and Rajon Rondo added 16 points each as the Bulls (5-4) held off the Heat (2-5). Butler had 39 points on Wednesday in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Hassan Whiteside led Miami with 20 points and 20 rebounds. It was his sixth double-double in seven games this season.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic injured his left ankle in the third quarter when he came down on the foot of Chicago forward Doug McDermott. Dragic did not return and finished with six points and four assists in 22 minutes.

Wade, the 6-4 shooting guard, 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion, had played his entire pro career with the Heat before bolting as free agent this past July.

The fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Wade signed a two-year, $47 million contract with Chicago after he felt, in essence, disrespected by the Heat's two-year, $40 million offer.

But all that seemed forgotten on Thursday.

During the game's first timeout, the Heat played a video montage of Wade's Heat highlights. The fans in the arena responded with a standing ovation for Wade, who raised both arms to salute the crowd.

Wade had seven points, three assists and three rebounds in the first half as the teams played to a 53-53 deadlock. There were 12 lead changes in the first half. Miami led by as many as eight points, and Chicago's biggest advantage was four.

Miami made 7-of-11 on first-half three-pointers (63.6 percent) and had a 12-4 advantage on second-chance points but still could not pull away from Chicago.

Through three quarters, it was more of the same -- a 70-70 tie. The teams went through 18 lead changes and 12 ties scores in the first three quarters.

The teams were so closely matched through three quarters that they even had the same shooting percentage -- 41.5 percent on 27-for-65 from the floor.

NOTES: While the Bulls were playing road games on consecutive nights, the Heat hadn't played since Monday and were the more rested team. ... Bulls PG Michael Carter-Williams made this road trip even though his bruised left knee will likely keep him out for another month. ... The Bulls are trying to get back to the postseason after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008. ... The Heat beat the Bulls in all four matchups last season. ... Up next, the Heat plays host to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. ... The Bulls return home to face the Washington Wizards on Saturday.