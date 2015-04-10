Bulls rally in second half to defeat Heat

MIAMI -- It’s a game late in the season that can catapult a team with momentum heading into the postseason while burying another team hanging on for dear life in the playoff race.

The Chicago Bulls used a second-half surge to erase a 19-point halftime deficit and rally for an 89-78 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Bulls, without Jimmy Butler and on the second night of a back-to-back, went on a 39-8 run from halftime to the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Chicago (47-32) moved into sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference after falling into a tie with the Toronto Raptors following Wednesday’s loss to the Orlando Magic.

“I think we have to build rhythm,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said. “When you get down like that, you try to get it inside 10. Once you get it inside 10, anything is possible.”

The Heat (35-44) are now 1 1/2 games behind the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics for the seventh and eighth spots in the East playoff race. Miami has three games remaining on its schedule.

Chicago had five players score in double figures. Forwards Pau Gasol and Taj Gibson both posted double-doubles. Gasol led the team with 16 points and 15 rebounds and Gibson added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“You can’t say enough about what (Gasol) has done all year in all aspects -- his approach, his leadership, his offense, his defense, his rebounding and his passing,” said Thibodeau of Gasol, who recorded his career-high 51st double-double. “He’s doing all the right things and saying all the right things. There are very few of those guys in this league.”

Bulls guard Derrick Rose, in his second game back from arthroscopic knee surgery, scored 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes.

“I missed some shots that I normally make, but I think it comes with just playing,” said Rose, who did not play in the fourth quarter. “I think I attacked the basket a little bit more.”

For the Bulls, the final stretch of the year is all about cautiously getting Rose playoff ready.

“Of course if you think about the playoffs, I want to increase my minutes,” Rose said. “It’s out of my hands. I would love to play them, but if not, I‘m going to wait and take my time.”

Guards Aaron Brooks and Mike Dunleavy had 14 and 12 points, respectively, with 10 of Dunleavy’s points coming in a third quarter that saw the Bulls outscore the Heat 33-8.

“I don’t have an explanation for how we came out flat in the beginning of the third quarter,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They got enough relief baskets to gain some momentum, and once the momentum went, we just could not hold the fort down.”

Miami shot 25 percent from the field in the second half and scored 27 points after halftime, tied for its lowest output in a half this season.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade was 4 of 20 from the field and finished with nine points.

“A lot of us pressed. The offense just stalled,” Wade said. “It’s our fault as players. We have to continue to move the ball. We didn’t do that. We took contested shots. I took a lot of them.”

Center Hassan Whiteside, after posting a triple-double the last time the Heat and Bulls squared off in January, registered 19 points and 16 rebounds. Point guard Goran Dragic added 15 points.

Forward Michael Beasley provided an early spark for the Heat, drilling his first three attempts from 3-point range and five shots overall while supplying 13 points in a second quarter that saw Miami outscore Chicago 33-12 and take a 51-32 lead into the half.

Beasley was nonexistent from then on.

The Bulls shot 25.5 percent from the floor in the first half and only connected on 3 of 24 attempts in the second quarter.

Chicago will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday while the Heat play the Toronto Raptors at home.

NOTES: Bulls G/F Jimmy Butler missed Thursday night’s game with a left calf injury. He played 37 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. F Tony Snell started in place of Butler, who has missed 18 games this season. The Bulls have had their ideal starting lineup together for just 20 games. ... F Michael Beasley returned to the Heat after not being with the team for Tuesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets because of an illness. ... Heat G/F Henry Walker was inactive with a left elbow contusion. ... Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said he wants G Derrick Rose to attack the basket more. Rose, in his first game back Wednesday against the Magic after missing 20 games recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, took six of his nine shots from 3-point range.