Preview: Bulls at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will try to become the next team to take advantage of the Chicago Bulls when the teams tangle Monday night in North Carolina. The Bulls scored nine first-quarter points and just 26 before halftime in an embarrassing 100-80 setback at Boston on Sunday for their season-high fifth consecutive loss.

All-Star Jimmy Butler, who expressed some frustration with the team's inability to find successful rotations of late, was limited to five points on 2-of-11 shooting as Chicago was held under 100 points for the sixth straight time. The Bulls' slide — which includes three double-digit losses — has dropped them to 10th in the Eastern Conference, just two games ahead of the Hornets, who have split the first two games in a three-game homestand. Charlotte had no answer for New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis in a 125-121 overtime loss Saturday night. Three Hornets scored at least 24 points but the team as a whole made only 13 of a season-high 46 attempts from 3-point range.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE BULLS (31-35): Dwyane Wade joined Butler with a poor performance of his own Sunday, as he was held to eight points and failed to hand out an assist for the first time since Nov. 5. Things do not get any easier for the struggling squad, which after Monday plays five straight teams that entered Sunday at .500 or better and has four consecutive road games in early April. Butler went off for 52 points - one shy of his career high - while making 21-of-22 free throws in the last meeting with the Hornets, a 118-111 win for the Bulls at home Jan. 2.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (29-37): Although it is just 1-1 in its last two games, Charlotte has topped 120 points in consecutive games for the first time this season and veteran Marvin Williams has been a catalyst. Williams produced 27 points and 10 rebounds Saturday to record his third straight double-double and he has made 21-of-34 shot attempts over that span, but there are other aspects of his game that have impressed teammates. "He's been huge for us all season, especially how he organizes us on defense and stuff that fans that don't necessarily notice," center Cody Zeller told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets PG Kemba Walker had 12 assists versus New Orleans after producing one in each of his previous two games.

2. The teams entered Sunday tied for 28th in the NBA in shooting (44 percent).

3. Bulls C Robin Lopez averages 10 points on the season but has reached double figures in nine of his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Hornets 106, Bulls 99