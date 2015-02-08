EditorsNote: Fixes typo in third graf

Pelicans lose Davis, get blown out by Bulls

NEW ORLEANS -- Let’s play connect the dots:

The Chicago Bulls left Smoothie King Center on Saturday night with a 107-72 blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans All-Star power forward Anthony Davis left the arena with his right arm in a sling.

It’s fair to say the two facts are connected.

Davis took a nasty, headfirst fall in the second quarter when his hands slipped from the rim after a soaring dunk, which gave the Pelicans a 32-30 lead. Davis looked dazed and stayed down on his side for more than a minute. He eventually sat up and then played for another 71 seconds before leaving the game for good.

Without Davis guarding the rim and scoring, the Bulls (31-20) exploded for a 42-11 run over a 13:18 span of the second and third quarters to blow open the game and snap a three-game losing streak.

The Bulls, who got 20 points each from guard Derrick Rose and forward Pau Gasol, led by 36 points when their starters went to the bench in the fourth quarter.

But all the talk after the game was about Davis, the 21-year-old phenom who plays with such abandon that his body often takes the beating of a crash-test dummy.

The Pelicans (27-24) said X-rays of Davis’ shoulder were negative, but Davis did not return after walking off the court pointing to his right shoulder late in the second quarter. Davis finished with eight points and six rebounds.

”He’s a bit sore right now,“ Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. ”I thought he got fouled on that play. I don’t know if it was his momentum or his feet just going (out). He plays so hard, and sometimes he does a lot of that stuff to himself just by playing really hard. We all felt bad when he hit the floor.

“His shoulder’s a bit sore right now. He couldn’t move his arm the way he needed to, so we got him out.”

After the game, Davis declined comment, but his right arm was in a sling under his warmup jacket. He spoke briefly to Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, who was an assistant coach on the USA team that Davis helped to the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup in Spain last summer.

“New Orleans took a big hit when Anthony went down,” Thibodeau said. “It’s a tough one, but you’ve got to keep going. You never feel safe. Anthony played 12 minutes and he’s such a big part of what they do.”

Reserve forward Tony Snell scored a season-high 19 points and guard Jimmy Butler had 18 for the Bulls, who improved their road record to 18-9. The 35-point margin of victory was the Bulls’ largest of the season, and it also was the Pelicans’ most lopsided loss. The Pelicans were held to their lowest point total of the season.

“(We) have a pretty good understanding of what defense is,” Thibodeau said, wryly commenting about the Bulls’ defensive “woes” since Jan. 6, yielding 105.8 points per 100 possessions, fourth-worst in the NBA.

The Bulls broke open the game with a 12-3 run in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to take a 60-42 lead and finished the third quarter with a 33-17 edge. In the second and third quarters, Chicago outscored New Orleans 63-36.

The Pelicans were coming off an emotional 116-113 road victory against Oklahoma City on Friday night in which Davis hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“We just didn’t have the normal juice that we have to win a game and play effectively,” Williams said. “After last night, we were running on fumes. We didn’t have a lot in the tank to play against a team that was playing pretty well.”

The Bulls closed the first half on a 15-4 run to take a 48-39 halftime lead. Rose had seven points in the surge, including a conventional three-point play on a drive and foul shot and a 3-pointer from the left wing as the Bulls outscored New Orleans 30-19 in the quarter.

“We just played with great effort on the defensive side,” Rose said. “We made sure we talked throughout the entire game.”

Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham said, “It’s definitely tough to play as well as we did last night and then come in here and not show up as much. We have to flush this one.”

NOTES: Pelicans coach Monty Williams reveled in talking about PF Anthony Davis’ expanded shooting range, highlighted on Friday night by Davis’ first 3-pointer of the season, a buzzer-beater, that secured a 116-113 road victory against Oklahoma City. “I think he’s a prototype power forward,” Williams said. “He knows how to be efficient on the floor. He works on his 3-point shot from the corner (in practice), but it’s not something he feels he has to prove to show that he’s a top-notch player. He can make threes; he just doesn’t do it in games.” How good of a long-range shooter is Davis in practice? “I look every once in a while,” Williams said. “When he starts shooting 3s, I kinda go the other way.” ... Although Chicago G Mike Dunleavy said he felt good after the shootaround, the veteran swingman missed his 18th consecutive game with a right ankle injury. “He’s our best plus-minus guy,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “That tells you how valuable he is to the team.”