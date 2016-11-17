Preview: Bulls at Jazz

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg called a 113-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday his team's "most complete" game so far this season, and it marked a third straight win and a strong way to kick off a six-game road trip. The Bulls will work to keep that offense humming when they face one of the best defensive teams in the league at the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Defense was Chicago's biggest issue during a stretch of four losses in five games to open November, but the Bulls held their last three opponents under 100 points and limited the Trail Blazers to 35.8 percent from the floor (and 9-of-34 from 3-point range) on Tuesday. Chicago outrebounded Portland 67-49 and scored 52 points in the paint as all five starters scored in double figures. It will be more difficult to control the glass against the Jazz, who have Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert up front with Trey Lyles coming off the bench. Favors and Gobert are both trying to bounce back from sub-par efforts after combining for 12 points, seven rebounds and one block in a 102-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BULLS (7-4): Chicago brought in Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo in the offseason, and the veteran presence is bringing a new level out of swingman Jimmy Butler. The 27-year-old scored 20 or more points in each of the last two games and led the way with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists on Tuesday. "I see the work he puts in in the weight room," Wade told reporters of Butler. "I see the work he puts in on the court. I see the work he puts in on film. You don't know that from afar. You know he's a talented player (and) plays hard. But you don't see the work he puts in. I see all of it."

ABOUT THE JAZZ (7-5): Favors left Monday's game in the fourth quarter with left knee soreness and did not return, and Gobert watched most of the fourth quarter from the bench as well. "Rudy wasn't playing well," Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. "We had that lineup in (with Lyles in the frontcourt), and those guys brought us back. Rudy was the first one cheering. That lineup was playing the best basketball, so we went with them." Favors will continue to be monitored carefully due to the recurring pain in his knee but the team is not yet planning to sit him for an extended period.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rondo sat out Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's practice and is day-to-day.

2. Jazz Gs Rodney Hood (illness) and George Hill (thumb) sat out Monday and are both day-to-day.

3. The teams split two meetings last season, with each team winning on its own home court.

PREDICTION: Jazz 92, Bulls 89