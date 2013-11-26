(Updated: ADDING Synopsis Minor editing)

Jazz 89, Bulls 83 (OT): Marvin Williams collected 17 points and nine rebounds and Richard Jefferson scored seven of his 15 points in the final minute of regulation and overtime as host Utah snapped its six-game skid.

Gordon Hayward had 15 points and a career-high 12 assists and rookie Trey Burke added 14 points in his home debut for the Jazz, who had lost six straight against Chicago. Utah was 7-of-17 from 3-point range while holding the Bulls to 1-of-13 from behind the arc.

Carlos Boozer scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Luol Deng added 24 points and 10 boards for the Bulls, who announced before the game that star point guard will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus. Joakim Noah also had a double-double for Chicago with 10 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Jefferson scored five straight points during a 7-0 spurt in the first quarter as Utah opened a 21-12 advantage, and the Jazz led by eight at halftime. They were up 64-56 going into the final stanza but the Bulls buckled down in the fourth quarter, holding the Jazz scoreless for more than six minutes while reeling off a 13-0 run to take a 71-68 lead with five minutes left.

The lead changed hands six times in the final six minutes of regulation but both teams missed opportunities to take the lead in the final seconds. Jefferson knocked down two free throws after drawing Noah’s sixth foul, Burke drained a 3-pointer and Hayward threw a lob for a dunk by Jeremy Evans as Utah opened the extra period with a 7-0 spurt and held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rose, who played only 39 games in 2011-12 and missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, appeared in 10 games this season. … Chicago PG Kirk Hinrich, who replaced Rose in the starting lineup, suffered a cut on his nose in the second quarter but was able to return in the second half. … Jazz C Enes Kanter sat out with a sprained ankle but hopes to return Friday against Phoenix.