EditorsNote: fixes headline

Jazz win third straight, defeat Bulls in OT

SALT LAKE CITY -- Gordon Hayward missed a chance at the end of regulation to help the Utah Jazz earn their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Jazz small forward, who’s having a career year, didn’t wait until the buzzer to put the game away in overtime.

Hayward scored a team-high 27 and had a big overtime session Monday night to lead the Jazz to a 105-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Hayward scored eight points in overtime to help the Jazz improve to 22-25. Hayward added 12 rebounds and seven assists as Utah won its third consecutive game for the first time all season.

“For me, it’s just all about winning. Winning basketball games,” Hayward said. “It feels good to win the first three in a row.”

Guard Rodney Hood totaled 19 points before fouling out early in overtime for the Jazz.

Guard Jimmy Butler scored 26 points with seven rebounds and six assists for the Bulls, who fell for the second consecutive day. The Bulls, now 26-21, have lost five of seven games.

“Obviously a very tough way to lose that one,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I felt that we gave it away. We had our chances there, you know. They made the plays to win.”

Hayward put the Jazz up 99-95 in overtime after the Bulls struggled to get their offense going thanks to a couple of turnovers, and that proved to be enough of a lead.

Chicago only managed to score three points in the overtime period, on free throws by forward Taj Gibson and Butler.

Bulls center Pau Gasol scored 19 points with eight rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Guard Derrick Rose added 14 points for the Bulls, but was outplayed for the most part by his Jazz counterpart, point guard Raul Neto. The Brazilian rookie had a career-high 14 points and played tough defense all night for Utah.

Jazz forward Derrick Favors finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, center Rudy Gobert contributed 16 points and 12 boards, and guard Trey Burke added 10 points off the bench in the win.

Nobody played better than Hayward, though.

“I told him in November that he could keep getting better,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I think he believed it and he has worked at it. That is the biggest thing.”

The end of regulation was a bit wild.

Rose gave the Bulls a 93-90 lead with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining, and he even bowed at half court after nailing the clutch shot.

Hayward was fouled on the Jazz’s next possession and hit the first of two free throws with 13 seconds left.

Utah got a lucky bounce after the missed Hayward free throw. After Hood got the ball, the Jazz took a timeout, Hayward drove past Gasol to tie it up with a tough inside shot with 4.5 seconds left.

Hayward then forced Butler into a turnover, tipping the ball off of the Bulls’ star’s hand with 3.8 left. The Jazz small forward, however, missed a potential game-winning jumper off the side of the backboard.

The Jazz improved to 4-0 all-time in regular-season overtime games against Chicago and 5-0 including playoffs.

“I hope that at some point we won’t get too excited about a three-game winning streak,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I will say I‘m happy about a three-game winning streak. As much as I don’t want to say it, I‘m happy with it.”

NOTES: Bulls G/F Mike Dunleavy was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League on a flexible assignment. Dunleavy, who hasn’t played for the Bulls yet this season, continues to rehab his way into shape after undergoing a lower back microdiscectomy procedure in September. ... Jazz F Derrick Favors revealed the cause of his back injury, which kept him out of 16 games the past month. He was sleeping on his stomach on an old mattress. “I‘m in the process of changing my mattress now,” he told reporters at Monday’s shootaround. ... Jazz G Dante Exum and F Joe Ingles and the Bulls F Cameron Bairstow are from Australia. The Aussies played together in the 2014 FIBA World Cup. ... Bulls associate head coach Jim Boylen was the head coach of the University of Utah’s basketball team from 2007-11.