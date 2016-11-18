Defensive-minded Bulls best Jazz for 4th win in row

SALT LAKE CITY -- A new rugged defensive identity is taking shape in Chicago after the Bulls stumbled down the stretch a season ago.

Veteran players such as Jimmy Butler and newcomer Dwyane Wade are leading the charge, helping a young supporting cast gain confidence that this season will be different.

Both players played key roles in leading Chicago to an 85-77 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

On offense, Butler scored 20 points and Wade added 18 to power the Bulls to their fourth consecutive victory. They both made baskets at critical junctures to slow Utah comeback attempts.

On defense, Butler clamped down on leading Jazz scorer Gordon Hayward -- limiting him to just eight points on 3-of-15 shooting.

Veteran leadership in the locker room is making the difference in helping Chicago learn how to close out tough games. Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is comfortable letting those players have an active voice in what goes on during games and off the court.

It is finally putting sour memories of last season's meltdown to rest.

"This team is different," said Wade, who left the Miami Heat last summer to join the Bulls as a free agent. "We're all continuing to still learn (about) each other.

"Fred is two years into his (NBA) coaching career. What he is going to be in 10 or 12 years is not what he is today. Obviously, no one is. Right now, he's doing a good job. First of all, he's got a good staff around him. And then he's doing a good job as well of leading the charge by allowing the veteran guys to have their input. That's key."

Robin Lopez added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, who also won their third consecutive road game. Chicago (8-4) overcame shooting 36.7 percent (33 of 90) from the floor by getting things done on the defensive end.

The Bulls held Utah to 38.5 percent (30 off 78) from the field. Things were even worse for the Jazz from the perimeter, where they shot just 20 percent (5 of 25).

"We got to try to find more opportunities to get easier shots," Hayward said. "Tonight, I felt like we took a lot of contested looks or tough mid-range shots. And, look, they're a good defensive team, but we got to find ways to get easier looks."

Rudy Gobert scored 16 points, collected 13 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Utah (7-6). Dante Exum chipped in 14 points and Rodney Hood added 12 for the Jazz, who lost their second straight home game.

The Bulls took a 77-60 lead with 9:17 left on a reverse layup from Isaiah Canaan, capping a 11-2 run overall.

Utah chipped away at the lead and cut the deficit to 82-77 after Exum beat the clock with a 3-pointer and Gobert scored a put-back layup on consecutive possessions. However, the Jazz did not score again over the final 1:57, and Butler iced it with a step-back jumper with 1:11 remaining.

"The ball wasn't moving as well as we would like to see it move," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "Sometimes, when you are missing shots, you just let it impact everything. You just get stagnant."

The Bulls jumped out to an early 14-7 lead behind back-to-back jumpers from Butler and Lopez. Utah answered by running off eight unanswered points, taking the lead on a three-point play from Hayward. The Jazz eventually built up a 24-20 advantage behind a Gobert dunk and a corner 3-pointer from Joe Johnson.

Wade lit a fire under Chicago early in the second quarter, scoring a pair of jumpers as part of a run of four straight baskets by the Bulls. It helped Chicago take a 34-29 lead. Then the Bulls went ice cold on offense as the quarter progressed. They missed 10 straight shots and 23 of 25 over the final 9:50 of the first half.

Utah couldn't really take advantage of the drought. The Jazz reclaimed the lead behind back-to-back layups from Hayward and Gobert. An alley-oop dunk by Hood put Utah up 43-38 with 1:11 left before halftime.

Butler provided a huge spark when he buried a running 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer, slicing Utah's edge to 43-41.

"We found a way," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We hung on. On offense, we're going to have nights like this over the course of an 82-game schedule. It's going to come and go. The constant has to be defense and rebounding, and we did that all game long to give ourselves a chance to win."

Chicago built on its advantage on both ends coming out of the locker room. The Bulls ripped off an 11-0 run, capped by a driving layup from Butler, to take the lead. Chicago then recorded five baskets on five consecutive possessions -- culminating in another Butler layup -- to extend its lead to 59-50 with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

Utah could not do much on offense to counteract the run. The Jazz missed six straight shots to open the half before Hood finally broke the ice with a layup nearly four minutes into the quarter.

Once in a hole, Utah struggled to make up ground. The Jazz shot just 28.6 percent during the third quarter, and it carried over early in the fourth. Chicago cashed in on the shooting woes and scored nine unanswered points to open the fourth quarter.

"Our guards did a great job of picking them up early and frustrating them -- it was a real team effort," Lopez said. "We have so many smart players out there that this is something that's sustainable for a long (time) defensively."

NOTES: Utah F Derrick Favors did not play Thursday after an MRI exam Wednesday revealed a left knee bone contusion. Favors also missed the Jazz's season opener because of knee soreness. There is no timetable for his return. He is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season. ... Bulls G Rajon Rondo missed his second consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle. Rondo is averaging 7.6 points, 6.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds for Chicago. He ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in assists. ... Through Wednesday, Chicago led the league in offensive rebounds with 14.1 per game. The Bulls ranked third in second-chance points (16.5). ... Utah F Gordon Hayward ranked second in the NBA in free-throw percentage (.973) ahead of Thursday's games. He made two of three attempts against the Bulls.