Preview: Bulls at Kings

The Sacramento Kings are skidding badly without standout center DeMarcus Cousins and attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Cousins injured an ankle against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 22 in the first of those seven defeats and he has progressed to the point where his availability is considered day-to-day. Chicago is 1-1 on a six-game road trip with the defeat occurring Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bulls play three road games in four nights, beginning with the visit to Sacramento, and are eager to move on from being worked over by the Pelicans. We re capable of playing a lot better than we did,  Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said afterward. On the road, and being shorthanded, we can never lose sight of how hard we have to play.  Sacramento fell 95-93 against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday as forward Rudy Gay missed a go-ahead shot with under a minute remaining. The Kings haven t won at home since Jan. 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE BULLS (23-23): Center Joakim Noah had 14 points and 16 rebounds against the Pelicans and has reached double figures on the boards in each of his last 18 games, the best stretch of his career. Noah is heading to his second All-Star game and it is a reward that goes deeper than rebounding as he is averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in addition to grabbing 11.5 boards. I think his playmaking has been incredible but his defense has always been there,  Thibodeau told reporters. His rebounding has always been there but he s much more of a complete player now. 

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-32): Gay has performed superbly since returning from an Achilles  tendon injury and is averaging 27 points on 29-of-50 shooting over a three-game span. He has also averaged 5.7 assists during the stretch and had a terrific all-around showing against San Antonio with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and zero turnovers. Typically a low-percentage shooter, Gay is averaging 21 points and shooting 53.1 percent in 24 games since being acquired by the Kings after averaging 19.4 points and shooting 38.8 percent in 18 games with the Toronto Raptors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago has won five of the past six meetings.

2. Sacramento PG Isaiah Thomas has scored 20 or more points in 22 of the last 30 games.

3. Bulls PG D.J. Augustin had 23 points against the Pelicans and is averaging 21.3 points over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 92, Kings 86