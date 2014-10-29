Preview: Bulls at Knicks

The Chicago Bulls are the popular preseason pick to challenge LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference – as long as Derrick Rose manages to stay healthy and productive. The New York Knicks, who host the Bulls in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday, are also hoping to join the race at the top of the conference after a disappointing 2013-14 campaign. Rose made it through the summer healthy and will start at the point against the Knicks.

Phil Jackson is an 11-time champion as a head coach but is getting his first shot at roster building with New York and scored his first big win over the summer when Carmelo Anthony chose to spurn the Bulls, amongst other suitors, and remain with the Knicks on a max contract. “I am focused on building this thing in New York,” Anthony told reporters. “I can’t be worried about them and saying this is what could have been (if I had chosen Chicago).” Chicago quickly reversed course in free agency and picked up Pau Gasol to beef up the already-stout frontcourt.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BULLS (2013-14: 48-34): Rose has played just 10 games in the last two seasons and missed the playoffs in each of those campaigns, leaving Chicago defense-first and a little short on the offensive end. The 2010-11 MVP showed off his old explosiveness over the summer and continued to impress during the preseason as the Bulls worked Gasol and rookie Doug McDermott into the offense. “I feel like I’m in a good place,” Rose told reporters. “Just missing two years, coming back, being able to play again against all these great players and really go against them.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2013-14: 37-45): Jackson’s second-biggest move was hiring a new head coach, and the decision maker went with a familiar face in Derek Fisher, who ran Jackson’s triangle offense with the Los Angeles Lakers. “We want to be consistent in who we are, so when we get rebounds and stops we can get out into the open floor and attack before the defense is set up,” Fisher told reporters of the new New York offense. “That’s not the triangle offense, that’s transition offense.” Pushing the pace will be a pair of new point guards in veteran Jose Calderon and Shane Larkin, who saw limited time as a rookie in Dallas last season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks traded F Travis Outlaw to Philadelphia in order to open up a roster spot for rookie F Travis Wear.

2. Chicago G Jimmy Butler (thumb) is shooting at practice but is unlikely to play on Wednesday.

3. New York F Andrea Bargnani (hamstring) will miss at least the first three games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 97, Knicks 94