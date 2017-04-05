Knicks snap Bulls' four-game win streak

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks once again enjoyed clouding the picture in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Knicks, eliminated from the playoffs for the fourth straight season, knocked off the Chicago Bulls 100-91 on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden, snapping the Bulls' four-game winning streak.

Carmelo Anthony led the charge with 23 points for the Knicks.

The Bulls (38-40) wasted an opportunity to stabilize their position in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, leaving themselves one-half game ahead of ninth-place Miami. Chicago, though, plays its final four games against non-playoff teams.

Last week, the Knicks took down the Detroit Pistons and the Heat, two clubs fighting for the eighth and final berth in the conference playoff standings.

New York (30-48) swept the series with Chicago 3-0. The Knicks will attempt to win two straight for the first time since Dec. 20-22 when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Courtney Lee added 14 points and Maurice Ndour, filling in for Kristaps Porzingis, had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Porzingis was out with a sore lower back.

It was Ndour's first start of the season.

"He's a guy (Ndour) that can play a role on our team," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "What we need (from him) is exactly what we saw tonight."

Kyle O'Quinn was a key contributor off the Knicks' bench. He had eight points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and five assists in 26 minutes.

"The first unit that was in there set the tone," O'Quinn said. "Guys were set to play defense."

The Bulls received 26 points from Jimmy Butler and 21 points and 10 rebounds from Nikola Mirotic.

Chicago had seven straight games of 10-plus 3-pointers. However, the Knicks turned in one of their finer defensive performances, limiting the Bulls to 6 of 27.

"They (Knicks) did a good job of scrambling, helping each other out," Hornacek said. "We changed their (Bulls) shots."

The Knicks outrebounded the Bulls 53-36.

"We missed a lot of shots that we had been making and we let it affect us on the other end," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Most importantly, we let it affect us on loose balls and physical play.

"During the four-game winning streak, we were very good on the glass. (Tuesday night) we just got kicked on the boards. You aren't going to win when you have an effort like that."

The Knicks maintained a double-digit lead throughout most of the fourth quarter until Chicago got within 95-86 on a Mirotic putback with 2:14 left.

Anthony's 3-pointer after he dodged Mirotic with a crossover gave the Knicks a 67-46 cushion with 6:06 left in the third quarter.

New York outscored Chicago 25-16 in the second quarter for a 54-40 halftime lead.

The Knicks opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to move ahead 38-24. Chicago's first basket didn't come until there was 6:36 left in the quarter.

"We didn't come out with the fire that we needed to," Butler said. "They (Knicks) came out like they were playing for something and we didn't. They whipped our tail in every aspect of the game."

New York shot 67 percent from the field in the first quarter and led 29-24 behind 10 points from Anthony.

"We were in the locker room and we had a feeling that these guys were ready to go," Hornacek said.

Rajon Rondo assisted on eight of Chicago's 10 baskets in the quarter and pulled down five rebounds.

NOTES: Bulls G Jimmy Butler was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season. He is the first Bull to earn three Player of the Week honors since Michael Jordan in 1997-98. ... In Sunday's victory at New Orleans, the Bulls had a season-high 32 fast-break points and managed to score 23 points off the Pelicans' 12 turnovers. ... The Bulls lead the league in attendance with an average of 21,659. Chicago has led the NBA in home attendance for seven straight seasons. ... Knicks G and former Chicago MVP Derrick Rose is out for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus. ... Knicks F Kristaps Porzingis is the only player in the NBA this season to have at least 1,195 points, 470 rebounds, 130 blocks and 110 3-pointers.