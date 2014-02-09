Preview: Bulls at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are never quite sure how many players will be available on a given night but are finding ways to win with a shortened roster. The Lakers will look for a third straight triumph when they host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Los Angeles finished off a win in Cleveland with four eligible players on Wednesday and knocked off Philadelphia on Friday with Nick Young, Pau Gasol, Jordan Farmar and Jodie Meeks joining Kobe Bryant on the sidelines.

The Bulls are no strangers to injury and were without Carlos Boozer in a 102-87 loss at Golden State on Thursday. Taj Gibson had a big game with a career high-tying 26 points and 13 rebounds in place of Boozer (calf), who remains day-to-day as Chicago attempts to close out a six-game road trip with an even record. The Bulls got off to a strong start with a win at San Antonio on Jan. 29 but have dropped three of four and are averaging 78.7 points in the three losses.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE BULLS (24-25): Chicago does its best work on the defensive end and sits last in the NBA in scoring average at 92.1 points. Part of the problem is the absence of Derrick Rose (knee), who took part in some light pregame shooting on Thursday but is still conservatively considered out for the season. The Bulls had no answer for Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who went for 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting on Thursday, as Mike Dunleavy struggled from the field and Jimmy Butler never got going to help make up the difference on the outside. Dunleavy is averaging 8.6 points on just 27 percent shooting during the road trip, including 3-of-19 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (18-32): Los Angeles is shuffling its roster around as it gets a trio of point guards slowly back into the lineup while a group of wing players take their place on the sidelines. Steve Nash and Farmar are both coming off long layoffs and are being given ample time to rest, though Nash put up 19 points on his 40th birthday in a 112-98 win over the 76ers on Friday. “At this point I don’t take anything for granted,“ Nash told reporters. “It’s a mental and emotional ride for me to get ready to play every day, and hope my body obliges.” Steve Blake is coming off his own long layoff but played in all three games of the road trip and put up a triple-double at Cleveland before going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers F Xavier Henry (knee) has been out since Dec. 29 but could rejoin the lineup on Sunday.

2. The Bulls have taken four of the last five in the series, including a 102-100 overtime triumph at home on Jan. 20.

3. Chicago C Joakim Noah has recorded double-digit rebounds in 20 of his last 21 games and posted a season-high 21 boards against Los Angeles on Jan. 20.

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, Lakers 93