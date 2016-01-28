Preview: Bulls at Lakers

Los Angeles might be without Kobe Bryant and Chicago could be missing Derrick Rose when the Lakers host the Bulls in Thursday’s nationally televised contest. Bryant continues to be plagued with shoulder and Achilles’ tendon injuries while Rose left Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat with back and hamstring injuries.

Rose is also experiencing knee soreness, so it may be prudent to hold him out of the opener of a seven-game road trip. Bryant missed the Lakers’ 92-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after shoulder soreness flared up and Los Angeles went on to its seventh straight loss and 10th in 11 games. Chicago has lost seven of its last 10 games in a maddening stretch that befuddles center Pau Gasol. “I don’t know if it’s a crisis. If you call it a crisis you can say it’s been the crisis all season long,” Gasol told reporters. “It’s who we are, nothing worse, nothing better than that. Let’s see what type of game we come out and play in L.A. We struggle against teams that have worse records than us.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE BULLS (25-19): Chicago could be severely shorthanded if Rose can’t play as point guard Kirk Hinrich (quadriceps) has already been ruled out of his sixth consecutive contest, guard E‘Twaun Moore (hamstring) is questionable after missing the Miami loss and forward Nikola Mirotic is out after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday. Gasol had 19 points and 17 rebounds against the Heat for his ninth double-double of the month and he’s been the top-performing player on the squad during the recent funk. “It’s definitely a pattern,” Gasol said. “It’s happened all season long and continues to happen. Right now that’s just who we are, capable of great games and capable of not being able to sustain those.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-38): Bryant is rated as questionable and will see how his shoulder feels when he wakes up on Thursday morning before making the decision on whether or not he will play. “The Achilles, I feel like I’ve worked that pretty well, knock on wood, and I feel like I’ve been able to play through that and it feels fine,” Bryant told reporters. “Now, I’ve got to take care of the shoulder. We’ve got a nice stretch coming up, and I want to make sure that this thing’s ready to go.” Bryant’s play has suffered during the stretch with five single-digit outings in seven games and he is just 22-of-68 shooting during the span.

1. The Bulls have won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Chicago SF Tony Snell is 7-of-34 shooting over the last seven games while averaging 2.6 points.

3. Los Angeles PF Julius Randle (leg) exited Wednesday’s practice and is hopeful of playing against the Bulls.

PREDICTION: Bulls 113, Lakers 95