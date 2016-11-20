Preview: Bulls at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best stories in the early season and look to add another chapter when they host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. The Lakers have won six of their last nine games after putting a scare into San Antonio before losing Friday but likely will be without their leading scorer D’Angelo Russell, who was rested in the last game because of knee soreness.

The loss to the Spurs started a brutal stretch for Los Angeles, which also takes on Golden State twice along with Atlanta and Oklahoma City in the next four outings after Chicago, but guard Jordan Clarkson told ESPN.com of the schedule, “We ain’t scared.” The Bulls saw their four-game winning streak come to an end at Staples Center when they coughed up a 19-point lead in a 102-95 loss the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Dwyane Wade scored a season-high 28 points in the contest for the Bulls and has enjoyed playing against the Lakers in the past, averaging 23.5 points in 24 games. Chicago is 2-1 on its six-game circus road trip, which continues on through Denver and Philadelphia before returning home.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BULLS (8-5): Point guard Rajon Rondo was back in the lineup after missing two games with a sprained ankle and finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the loss to the Clippers. “He’s done a nice job of throwing the ball ahead, getting the ball to our wings where we can attack or getting the ball to the post,” Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg, who was ejected late in Saturday’s loss, told reporters. The Bulls received just 15 points from their bench Saturday and forward Nikola Mirotic is averaging just 5.7 points the last three games.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (7-6): Even without Russell, Los Angeles boasts four players scoring at least 14 points a game led by reserve Louis Williams (16.2) and Clarkson (15.4). Guard Nick Young and power forward Julius Randle also contribute 14.1 points per contest for the Lakers, who entered Saturday second in the NBA in scoring (109.8) and third in field goal percentage (47.1). Los Angeles has yet to get the expected production from veteran swingman Luol Deng, who is averaging just 6.7 points per contest and shooting 32.3 percent from the floor.

1. Chicago G Jimmy Butler averaged 21 points in the last two games, but made just 12-of-37 from the field.

2. Los Angeles rookie F Brandon Ingram must rebound from his worst shooting effort of his career when he was 1-for-9 against San Antonio.

3. The Bulls have won five of the last six meetings, including both contests last season.

PREDICTION: Lakers 105, Bulls 98