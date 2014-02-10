(Updated: CORRECTING Noah and Hinrich points)

Bulls 92, Lakers 86: Joakim Noah collected 20 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Chicago toppled Los Angeles.

Kirk Hinrich hit three 3-pointers en route to 17 points for the Bulls, who completed a six-game road trip with a 3-3 mark. Taj Gibson scored 18 points in his second straight start and D.J. Augustin scored 15 off the bench for Chicago, which moved back to .500 at 25-25.

Chris Kaman recorded a season-high 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who missed out on their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 17-24. Kendall Marshall contributed 13 points and 11 assists off the bench and Jordan Hill had 15 points and nine boards in a reserve role as Los Angeles did not have a starter score in double figures.

The Bulls took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter but Kaman capped a 7-0 burst starting the period to cut it to 77-69. Chicago pushed it back to an 11-point edge on Hinrich’s 3-pointer with 7:41 left but Kaman found Wesley Johnson for a dunk to cut it to 88-84 with 48 seconds left before Augustin closed it out with four free throws in the final 21 seconds.

Gibson had 16 points in the first half and the Bulls led by as much as 15 before settling for a 52-46 lead at the break. Noah scored four points in an 11-2 run beginning the third that stretched it back out to 15 points and Hinrich’s 3-pointer with 3:29 left made it a 72-53 gap before Los Angeles closed to 77-62 heading into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lakers G Steve Nash left the game with nerve irritation in left leg early in the second half and did not return. … The Bulls went 17-for-17 from the free-throw line. … Gibson got the start in place of Carlos Boozer (calf) and went 7-of-18 from the field.