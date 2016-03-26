Preview: Bulls at Magic

The Chicago Bulls are in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2007-08 after being humbled in back-to-back losses by the draft lottery-bound New York Knicks. The Bulls attempt to pull themselves off the mat and start a positive run when they visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday -- continuing a stretch of eight road games in the final 12 of the regular season.

“The majority of us haven’t been in this position since we’ve been in the league,” Chicago leading scorer Jimmy Butler told the Chicago Tribune. “We’ve always been at the top of the Eastern Conference. Right now, it’s a fight. But when it’s a fight I think everybody has to man up. We have to stay in this thing together.” The Bulls trail Detroit and Indiana by two games for the final two playoff spots in the East while injury-depleted Orlando has dropped six straight contests. The Magic have been without leading scorer and rebounder Nikola Vucevic (groin) for 11 games and second-leading point producer Victor Oladipo (wrist) missed Friday’s 108-97 loss at Miami. Orlando’s main remaining threat, Evan Fournier, poured in 20 points Friday and had 19 against Chicago earlier in the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE BULLS (36-35): Center Pau Gasol, averaging a double-double with 16.8 points and 11.1 rebounds, has missed five of the last seven games with a sore knee and his status is uncertain for Saturday. Butler (21.4 points) has struggled with his shot over the last three contests, converting just 13-of-36 attempts, while backcourt partner Derrick Rose is averaging 22.8 per game over the past four. Forward Nikola Mirotic had 35 points in the first meeting with the Knicks on Wednesday and was held to eight one day later.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (29-43): Rookie Mario Hezonja took Oladipo’s spot in the starting lineup Friday and scored eight points while point guard Elfrid Payton had his second straight solid game with 14 points, seven assists and seven boards. Payton notched his third career triple-double and first of 2015-16 in Wednesday’s loss at Detroit after scoring in single digits in five of his previous six outings. Ersan Ilyasova is also out indefinitely with a sprained right shoulder and fellow forward Andrew Nicholson stepped up to score 19 on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando C Dewayne Dedmon scored in double figures (10) for the first time in 13 games on Friday.

2. Chicago F Doug McDermott is averaging 7.8 points on 11-for-28 shooting the last four games after scoring at least 20 in three straight.

3. The Magic have won three of the past five meetings, splitting a pair this season after a 102-89 victory at home on March 2.

PREDICTION: Bulls 103, Magic 95