Magic spoil Rose’s return, top Bulls

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The healthy return of All-Star guard Derrick Rose might not be magic elixir for which the Chicago Bulls had hoped.

Their problems may be run deeper than what he can bring.

Rose returned to the lineup Wednesday night for the first time in six weeks, but he couldn’t stop their recent slide, losing for the third time in the last four games.

The Orlando Magic beat the Bulls 105-103 when guard Victor Oladipo hit a driving layup with 1.5 seconds remaining, spoiling the much-anticipated return of Rose.

The Bulls (46-32) play Thursday night in Miami, still needing to secure a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They have four games remaining.

“We’ve got to figure this out quickly,” said Bulls forward Pau Gasol. “Derrick coming back is a positive, but we have to figure this out quickly. The way we played tonight is troubling, upsetting. We’re all over the place right now.”

Rose, who missed 20 games after right knee surgery, had little impact for the Bulls and did not play in the fourth period. He finished with nine points in 19 minutes. He made three of nine shots.

“I‘m happy to be playing again, but I‘m more concerned with us losing,” Rose said. “I felt good out there, no discomfort at all. It’s all about patience right now, working myself back into shape.”

Related Coverage Preview: Bulls at Magic

Oladipo led everyone with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Center Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and seven rebounds. Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton had 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Magic (25-43) won their third consecutive game, tying their longest winning streak this season. Although they were eliminated from playoff contention long ago, they looked like the better team Wednesday night.

Although the Bulls led by 15 points in the first half, they lost their edge in the second half.

“We’ve got guys back, and we’ve got to try and see what we can do,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You’ve got to play 48 minutes. It’s not a show, it’s a competition. The challenge right now is to see how quickly we can adapt.”

Guard Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Forward Pau Gasol had 15 points and nine rebounds. Reserve forward Taj Gibson had 15 points and seven rebounds. Rookie forward Nikola Mirotic had 15 points, and guard Aaron Brooks, who lost his starting spot to Rose, had 13 points. Center Joakim Noah had just four points but 11 rebounds.

Magic reserves Evan Fournier and Andrew Nicholson had 11 and nine points, respectively.

Earlier this season, the Magic blew a six point lead in the final 36 seconds in losing to the Bulls in Orlando. This time, the Magic delivered.

Oladipo hit a 3-pointer to give the Magic their first lead of the fourth quarter, 101-99, with 1:30 remaining. Fournier had tied the game at 96 with a jumper.

Gasol tied the game at 101, but Magic rookie forward Aaron Gordon scored to give Orlando a 103-101 lead.

Gasol tied the game at 103 with a pair of free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining. After a time-out, Oladipo drove the lane and scored the winning basket.

“That was a playoff-type effort we got from the Bulls, but we kept battling. And we kept our poise,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “We didn’t run from the moment. We showed our resolve. It was a very good effort from our group.”

The Magic made 21 of 24 free throws. The Bulls made 23 of 31. They outscored the Bulls, 53-44 in the second half.

The Magic led 68-67 -- their first lead since the opening two minutes -- after scoring six consecutive points early in the third quarter. The lead changed hands nine more times in the period.

The Bulls, though, closed the third by scoring the last nine points, taking a 87-79 lead into the fourth. Vucevic scored 10 in the third, which keyed the Magic rally.

The Bulls had dominated the first half by hitting nine of 18 shots from 3-point range. They led, 59-52, at intermission, but led by as many as 15 points in the second period.

The Magic were balanced early with Vucevic, Payton and Oladipo each having 10 points at halftime. The Magic also held an early 26-18 rebound advantage.

Butler and Gibson each had 11 points by halftime. Rose had seven points and made two of his six shots in 13 first-half minutes.

Rose had started strong, hitting a 3-pointer from the corner for the 5-2 lead. He hit a pull-up jumper for the 11-8 lead. He missed his next three shots. He scored two points in the second half.

NOTES: The Bulls went 9-11 during the latest absence of G Derrick Rose, who returned Wednesday from right knee surgery on Feb. 27. It was his third knee rehabilitation in the past 34 months. He received a round of applause from the Orlando crowd when he was introduced during pregame. ... Also returning Wednesday was Chicago G Kirk Hinrich, who missed the previous two games with a hyperextended left knee. In the second quarter, he hit a 3-pointer on his first shot. ... The Magic were without reserve PG Luke Ridnour (personal reasons) and Willie Green (hyperextended knee), but G Evan Fournier (sore hip) returned after missing 17 games. ... Magic coach James Borrego will be part of an NBA group participating in the first basketball development camp in Havana, Cuba, from April 23-26. Also part of the group are former players Steve Nash and Dikembe Mutombo.