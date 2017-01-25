Wade leads Bulls over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dwyane Wade missed his first six shots and seven of his last eight, but he was vintage in between, finding another way to get a win.

Wade had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in leading the Chicago Bulls to a 100-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Wade, who joined the Bulls after 13 seasons and three NBA titles in Miami, was coming off a 30-point outing in Saturday's win over Sacramento. He laughed about his up-and-down shooting night against the Magic.

"I've been in his league a long time and taken a lot of shots. I could be 0 for 19 and I'd still be putting it up, thinking I'll hit the next one," he said. "It wasn't pretty, but we found a way to get it done. And it was fun to help make it happen."

Wade, who turned 35 earlier this month, played 34 minutes, which was the third time in the last four games he has played at least that much. His stamina has been better than expected lately.

"I'm an older athlete now, but it feels good physically," he said. "I'm enjoying the way we play, I feel good. I'm getting my rest, and being smart about it. You pick your spots."

Teammate Jimmy Butler had 20 points and eight rebounds, taking turns with Wade running the team down the stretch. Starting point guard Jarian Grant didn't play in the fourth quarter. Backup point guard Rajon Rondo played two minutes, then stepped aside.

Wade gave the Bulls (23-23) a third-quarter lead they never lost. When he got cold in the fourth, Butler was there to fill the void.

"The start wasn't Dwyane's best," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "But obviously he's a guy who can get it going at any time.

"He was awesome when we put him back in early in the fourth to close the game. He and Jimmy did a good job taking turns out there being the playmaker."

Bulls reserve Cristiano Felicio had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Doug McDermott scored 12 points, all in the first half.

The Magic (18-29) have lost six of their last seven games. They were led by center Nikola Vucevic with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Serge Ibaka had 16 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon each scored 13 points. Elfrid Payton had 10.

"This was a tough loss for us, a tough loss," Green said. "We got lackadaisical and allowed D-Wade to get it going. We can't allow this type of thing."

The Bulls led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter. The Magic, who were hurt by 19 turnovers that became 23 points, never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

The Bulls led 78-73 going into the fourth quarter after Butler scored their final six points in the third. They led by as many as seven points in the quarter.

The Bulls led 52-49 at intermission, riding the hot hands of McDermott and Wade. McDermott hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts in the second quarter. Wade, who missed his first six shots of the game, hit his last three shots in the final three minutes before the break. He also had five steals in the first half.

The Magic, who had only 10 players available for the game, led by as many as eight points early. Ibaka had 13 points by halftime and hit all three of his 3-point attempts.

The Bulls made an 8-0 run midway in the second quarter for a 46-39 lead. The Magic rebounded with two 3-pointers from Ibaka. The Magic were hurt by 10 turnovers in the first two quarters.

NOTES: Chicago G Michael Carter-Williams, who had been the starter, was surprised to hear Tuesday that young G Jerian Grant would be taking his spot against the Magic. "I didn't see it coming," Carter-Williams said before the game. ... Magic G Jodie Meeks underwent right thumb surgery Tuesday, putting him out indefinitely. Meeks had dislocated his thumb last week. They also were without G Evan Fournier (heel) and G D.J. Augustin (ankle sprain), leading to a surprise start for F Jeff Green as the shooting guard. ... Magic general manager Rob Hennigan didn't hide his displeasure Tuesday about the team's recent slump, particularly at the defensive end. "I would say we're extremely disappointed and frustrated with our overall defensive performance to date. We are not happy right now with where we are at," he said. ... Bulls G Dwyane Wade doesn't like where his team resides -- in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. "I'm not happy with our record," he said. "But no one on this team is. Some nights we take the approach where we'll do anything to try to get a win. And some nights we just go through the motions."