Preview: Bulls at Mavericks

The Chicago Bulls temporarily halted their troubles and get another opportunity to prove they are back on their game when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Chicago dropped six of eight games and was shaky defensively before putting together a strong effort in a 104-81 rout of the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Dallas has won three straight games and has been one of the better teams in the tough Western Conference all season.

The teams played a wild affair on Dec. 2, when the Mavericks posted a 132-129 double-overtime win at Chicago. Monta Ellis scored 38 points as one of four players with 20 or more points for Dallas – Chandler Parsons (24), Dirk Nowitzki (22) and Devin Harris (20) were the others – while Pau Gasol (29 points, 14 rebounds), Jimmy Butler (23 points) and Mike Dunleavy (20) had big games for Chicago. The Bulls hope to have center Joakim Noah (ankle) back in the lineup as he has been sidelined for straight contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, WPWR (Chicago), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BULLS (28-16): Rose scored 22 points against San Antonio to continue a strong stretch in which he has averaged 24.8 points over five games. His long-range shooting has been stellar during the shot streak as he has made 20-of-36 from 3-point range. Gasol had 12 points and 17 rebounds against the Spurs for his fourth consecutive double-double and is averaging 16.3 points and 13.5 rebounds during the span.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (30-13): Parsons scored 22 points in Wednesday’s 98-75 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, an output that represents his first 20-point outing this month. He scored 19 points in the first half as he got into an early groove and provided his squad with a lift. “I just got going and my teammates did a great job of finding me,” Parsons told reporters. “And when you catch a rhythm like that, everything seems easier.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas has won 24 of the past 32 meetings.

2. Chicago allowed 100 or more points in five straight games before silencing San Antonio’s attack.

3. Ellis has scored seven points or fewer in two of the past four games.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 110, Bulls 102