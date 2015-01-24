Bulls blow by Mavericks

DALLAS -- The Chicago Bulls’ reward for whipping the San Antonio Spurs at home Thursday night was a red-eye flight to Dallas for a game against one of the league’s most potent offenses on Friday night.

The Bulls blew off whatever fatigue they might have felt -- plus 24 turnovers -- to blow by the Mavericks early and then hold them off late for a wire-to-wire 102-98 win at the American Airlines Center to end Dallas’ three-game win streak.

Dallas rallied from a 95-85 deficit with 4:30 to go to make it a two-point game after guard Monta Ellis’ three-point play with 28.6 seconds to go.

Chicago point guard Derrick Rose, guarded tightly by Ellis, waited until the final seconds of the shot clock to drive the lane. He missed the shot, but was able to tip the rebound out to the perimeter. Chicago retained possession and passed it around until Dallas’ scrambling defense finally fouled forward Pau Gasol with 0.1 seconds to go.

He hit both free throws to seal a big road win for a Chicago team that struggled of late, but has now toppled two Western Conference contenders on consecutive nights.

“We just want to win,” Bulls center Joakim Noah said. “We just have to get into a rhythm and sometimes a humbling experience is good. We just want to take it step by step, keeping our mindset on improving, and I think we will be all right.”

Dallas continued a strange pattern of losing at home after coming off a successful road trip. The Mavericks won at Memphis on Monday and destroyed Minnesota on Wednesday. But they couldn’t maintain the momentum. They are now 16-5 against the Eastern Conference and, oddly, all of those losses have come on their home floor.

Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, a sure-fire Eastern Conference All-Star reserve, snared an offensive rebound and cashed in a baseline jumper to put Chicago up 66-62 with 6:10 to go in the third quarter after Dallas had tied it up a couple of times. The Bulls continually had the answers to keep Dallas from taking the lead.

Rose and Butler led the way for Chicago with 20 points each. Gasol had 13 points and 16 rebounds and forward Tony Snell added 10 points, including two of the Bulls’ nine 3-pointers as they shot 52.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Forward Taj Gibson added 15 points and seven rebounds as he moved back to the bench. Chicago welcomed Noah back to the starting lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury. He finished with six points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

Chicago, which improved to 29-16 behind the strength a 47-30 rebounding advantage, controlled the first half from the opening tip, jumping out to an early lead and holding the Mavs at bay. Guard Kirk Heinrich’s corner 3-pointer gave the Bulls their seventh 3 on nine attempts in the first half and their biggest lead, 43-32 with 6:42 to go.

Butler was asked why it took so long for the Bulls to bust out of their funk.

“That’s a good question,” Butler said. “I really can’t tell you. I think we all just needed to sit down and get our feelings out and tell each other what we think is wrong. We did that and we turned it around now.”

A 9-2 Mavs scoring run late in the half quickly got them back in it, cutting the deficit to 52-51 before the Bulls took a 54-51 lead into halftime.

Mavs point guard Rajon Rondo, who had not yet been traded from Boston when Dallas won at Chicago in double overtime in December, was limited to six points and four assists. He was benched by Carlisle for the final five minutes of the game, the first sign of any tension in that relationship since Rondo was acquired a little more than a month ago.

“We didn’t really have anybody who played great,” Carlisle said. “It’s just a coach’s decision down the stretch (on Rondo) -- not an easy one, but it’s just a coach’s decision.”

Carlisle was then asked if benching Rondo was the right decision

“There are very few correct decisions when you lose games. I’ve learned that after coaching over 1,000 of these,” Carlisle said. “You’ve got to roll with your gut. When you’re in the position I‘m in, you’ve got to take the heat and you’ve got to welcome the heat because that’s what this job is about. You’ve also got to roll with your gut, and so that’s what we did. We just came up short -- all of us. And we all own it.”

Rondo said his taking a seat isn’t the end of the world.

“Coach made the decision and it’s as simple as that,” Rondo said. “I’ve been in this game for a long time. No it’s not like the end of the world. I’ve liked what coach Carlisle has done for me this year and I don’t have any regrets.”

Dallas, now 30-14, got a game-high 24 points from forward Dirk Nowitzki on 10-of-15 shooting. Center Chandler Parsons had 19 points and Ellis finished with 17 points, scoring five in the final quarter.

NOTES: Bulls G-F Mike Dunleavy (ankle) hoped to play but remained out for an 11th consecutive game. ... Former Mavs F Shawn Marion announced that he will retire at the end of the season. Marion played five seasons in Dallas before he signed a free-agent contract with Cleveland this season. Carlisle said Marion “will go down as one of the most underrated players in history.” Marion will bid farewell to Mavs fans when the Cavs visit March 10. ... Dallas won the first of the two season meetings, 132-129 on Dec. 2 at Chicago in a two-overtime thriller. ... Friday night’s game was the third of only four home games for the Mavs in January. Their final home game of the month is Tuesday against Memphis. The Mavs won at Memphis on Monday. ... After a one-game road trip, the Bulls return home Sunday to play Miami and then embark on a six-game trip through Feb. 8. The first five games are against Western Conference teams and includes stops at Golden State, Phoenix and Houston.