Mavericks blast weary Bulls

DALLAS -- With 13-time All-Star Dirk Nowitzki sidelined due to a foot injury, Wesley Matthews is stepping up for the Dallas Mavericks.

On Saturday, Matthews led Dallas to a rare win.

Matthews and Harrison Barnes combined for 48 points and nine 3-pointers to pace the Mavericks to just their fourth victory of the season, a wire-to-wire, 107-82 decision over the fatigued Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center.

Matthews poured in a team-high and season-high-tying 26 points and buried a season-high seven of his 11 3-point attempts to give him 19 threes in his past four games.

"I am really happy for him," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said of Matthews. "He is our leader right now with Dirk out. He really sets the tone for us in the locker room and on the floor."

Barnes finished with 22 points, while Mavericks point guard Deron Williams had nine points and 15 assists, six more than the entire Bulls team.

The Bulls (11-8) arrived in Dallas in the early morning after wrapping up an impressive home win Friday night against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. They left superstar Dwyane Wade at home in Chicago to take the night off during this stretch of four games in five nights.

The rest of the Bulls couldn't muster up the energy after Friday's emotional victory to even be competitive with the team holding the worst record in the NBA. Dallas (4-15) got off to a 23-6 lead after Chicago was stuck on two points for the first six minutes.

While the Bulls, who were led by Jimmy Butler's 26 points and nine rebounds, cut the deficit to six twice in the second quarter, they spent much of the first half trailing by double digits and went to the locker room down 57-45 despite shooting 50 percent from the floor -- although they were just 1 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc.

"Yeah, no doubt about it -- they came out and threw the first punch and kept throwing, and we could just never recover from that," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We were fighting uphill all night."

After Chicago scored the first basket of the third quarter to give hints of a possible charge against a team that hasn't played with a lead much this season, Barnes and Matthews combined for 10 consecutive points to extend to the largest lead of the night, 67-49, barely three minutes into the period.

Dallas' lead grew to 21 before Chicago put together one final gasp early in the fourth quarter with reserve Denzel Valentine banking in a long jumper and then drilling a 3-pointer to make it 84-72 with 9:39 to go.

The Mavs quickly extinguished the threat with Devin Harris' steal and Deron Williams' layup capping a 7-2 burst to build the lead back to 91-74.

"It's on everybody. I don't think anybody played well tonight," Butler said. "We didn't do what we were supposed to do on either end of the floor. We didn't play with energy on either end of the floor. We didn't execute on either end of the floor. The game got out of hand really quickly, and unfortunately this time we couldn't dig ourselves out of a hole."

Dallas got key complementary scoring from starter Dorian Finney-Smith with 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and reserve Dwight Powell, who had 17 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes. Starting center Andrew Bogut had eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes.

"Obviously hitting shots is great, but getting stops and taking advantage of opportunities, especially on the break, is important for us," Powell said. "I think defensively we did a good job, and we've got to just learn from the things we did tonight and continue to grow."

The Bulls had four players score in double figures. Robin Lopez finished with 15 points, Taj Gibson had 11, and Isaiah Canaan added 10 points. Point guard Rajon Rondo, who didn't fare well during his brief stint with Dallas a couple of seasons ago, finished with two points and two assists in 24 minutes.

NOTES: Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki's injury status was changed to out indefinitely Saturday after he sustained a setback with his strained right Achilles. Nowitzki said, "Just had a little setback. It's unfortunate. This is obviously not a career-ending injury. Just been lingering, unfortunately." ... Mavericks G Seth Curry (right knee sprain) missed his second consecutive game. ... Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said he a long talk with owner Mark Cuban about salvaging the season, saying, "We're going to slug this thing out." ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic made his second start of the season in place of Dwyane Wade, and he played 13 scoreless minutes. ... Chicago F Doug McDermott (concussion protocol) was cleared for contact, and will practice Monday and Tuesday with the D-League Windy City Bulls if there are no setbacks. ... Bulls C Robin Lopez registered his 11th consecutive games of at least 10 points, the longest such streak of his career.