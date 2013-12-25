Preview: Bulls at Nets

The NBA’s schedule-makers likely had a battle of Eastern Conference powers in mind when the Chicago Bulls and the host Brooklyn Nets were selected for the league’s Christmas slate, but that’s far from the case when the teams meet Wednesday to begin the annual holiday showcase. The Bulls have won just twice in the past nine games and will be looking for their first winning streak in more than a month. The Nets, meanwhile, have lost three in a row, including Monday’s 103-86 loss to Indiana.

Of course, injuries are a big reason why both teams have not lived up to their lofty expectations. Chicago is 4-12 since 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose suffered his second major knee injury in as many seasons on Nov. 22. Brooklyn has had to shuffle its rotation throughout the season, but the big blow came late last week when leading scorer Brook Lopez was ruled out for the season with a broken right foot.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN, WGN (Chicago), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE BULLS (10-16): Rose is far from the only player missing from coach Tom Thibodeau’s ideal rotation. Kirk Hinrich (back stiffness), Luol Deng (Achilles) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) all sat out Chicago’s 100-84 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and the trio’s status for Wednesday’s game remains up in the air. ”It’s just one of those seasons,” Deng said of the rash of injuries. “I think we just got to hang in there. … We know what we’re capable of when everybody’s healthy.”

ABOUT THE NETS (9-18): After a very rocky start to the season, Brooklyn appeared to be turning a corner earlier this month with four wins in five games, but the current skid and Lopez’s injury have chased away any positive vibes. “I think it’s getting very close to just accepting losing,” coach Jason Kidd said after the loss to the Pacers. The Nets did receive a bit of good news when reserve guard Jason Terry returned to action Monday after missing the previous 15 games with a knee injury, scoring 11 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. This is the fourth year in a row the Bulls are playing on Christmas, and Chicago is 1-2 in the previous three games.

2. Brooklyn is hosting a Christmas game for the second straight season after losing 93-76 to the Boston Celtics — featuring current Nets Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Terry — last year.

3. Bulls G D.J. Augustin, acquired from Toronto earlier this month, is averaging 13.8 points and eight assists in 37.5 minutes over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Nets 95, Bulls 92