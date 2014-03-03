Preview: Bulls at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets finally enjoy some quality time in their own building after returning from a grueling seven-game road trip. Their first assignment will be a difficult one, as they entertain the red-hot Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Chicago broke out to a big early lead before cruising to a 109-90 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon while Brooklyn won two in a row to conclude its marathon trek, capped by a 107-98 triumph in Milwaukee.

The Nets’ quest to return to the .500 mark will be a difficult one, with the Bulls having won four in a row and nine of their previous 10 games. Joakim Noah was the star of the show Sunday - racking up 13 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his fifth career triple-double - but may be hobbled after suffering a sprained ankle. Brooklyn hopes to have Kevin Garnett back in the lineup after he missed the Bucks game with back spasms.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE BULLS (33-26): ESPN Stats and Info reported that Noah’s 14 assists were the most by a center since Sam Lacey of the Kansas City Kings turned the trick in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers back in December 1978. Sunday served as the culmination of an incredible transformation for Noah, who averaged 1.8 assists over his first five NBA seasons. Since then, the former first-round pick has become one of the best passing big men in the league, averaging 5.8 assists in January and February.

ABOUT THE NETS (28-29): It has been nearly three weeks since Brooklyn played at the Barclays Center, and it can’t wait to get back as it looks to build on a four-game home winning streak. Brooklyn prevailed in Milwaukee thanks to 25 points from Marcus Thornton, who wasn’t even with the team when the road trip began. Head coach Jason Kidd told the Bergen Record afterward: “The last game is always the hardest, because you’re thinking about getting home. I thought the guys came out from the start and put us in a position to win the game.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago leads the season series 2-0 while limiting Brooklyn to an average of 77 points.

2. Noah had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in Chicago’s 92-76 win over Brooklyn on Feb. 13.

3. The Bulls are 6-6 on the tail end of back-to-backs this season.

PREDICTION: Bulls 88, Nets 80