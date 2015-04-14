Bulls blast Nets, keep Brooklyn from clinching

NEW YORK -- Derrick Rose would not have minded playing some more minutes in the fourth quarter. When Chicago rookie forward Nikola Mirotic put on an impressive shooting display late in the third, Rose and the rest of the Bulls could relax.

As for the Brooklyn Nets, it will be a nervous two days in the race to secure the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mirotic ensured that Brooklyn could not clinch Monday night when he scored 26 points, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers in the final 81 seconds of the third quarter in Chicago’s 113-86 rout.

After losing to Chicago at home for the fourth time in five games (including Game 7 of the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals), the Nets are a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for eighth place in the East, although Brooklyn holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

“It was a disappointing loss, but the way I look at it is that we have one more game left and we have to win it,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said. “The other teams have to win, too. We win Wednesday and they don’t win both games, we’re still in. That’s the way I‘m looking at it.”

The Pacers have the game in hand since they host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Nets conclude their season Wednesday by hosting the Orlando Magic in a game that begins 90 minutes before Indiana tips off.

Miami sits a game behind Brooklyn. The Heat need to win their remaining game at Philadelphia on Wednesday and hope the Pacers and Nets lose all their remaining games.

In his fourth game back from a 20-game absence caused by a right knee injury, Rose collected 13 points and seven assists in 23 minutes. The point guard likely would have played at least five more minutes had the game been closer, but Mirotic’s perimeter display turned a 78-63 lead into a 87-65 margin entering the fourth.

“It’s amazing, mentally too because you saw him on the court, we have more energy and we feel like everybody’s there,” Mirotic said of Rose. “You can see people real excited on the court with Derrick back, and that gives us much more options.”

Mirotic tied a career high with six 3-pointers and came within three points of his career-best total. He helped Chicago (49-32) move a half-game ahead of the Toronto Raptors in the race for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“With Niko on the floor, it’s like another dimension because the way he spaces the floor,” Rose said of Mirotic.

“The beauty of Niko is he’s not afraid,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s been great throughout the season. He has a tough game, he bounces right back the next one. He’s got a great scorer’s mentality.”

The first 3-pointer in the late-third-quarter sequence came from the left corner opposite the Brooklyn bench as forward Earl Clark was late to rotate. The second came from in front of Brooklyn’s bench as Clark was late again with 53 seconds remaining, and the third came from the left wing with 33 seconds left as Nets guard Jarrett Jack was late in defending.

“In the first half, some the players told me, ‘Niko, don’t think, just shoot the ball because you’re wide open, don’t pump-fake,” said Mirotic, who shot 13-for-43 over his previous five games. “These guys, they’re right.”

While Mirotic led the Bulls with his 11th game of at least 20 points and Rose was effective on both ends, others contributed to the effort in front of many Chicago fans in the stands.

Forward Pau Gasol posted his league-leading 53rd double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Jimmy Butler added 17 points, and center Taj Gibson contributed 15 points and nine rebounds in place of Joakim Noah, who rested his left hamstring.

While Chicago’s regulars were effective, Brooklyn’s top scorers struggled all night as the Nets lost for the fourth time in six games following a season-high, six-game winning streak. Brooklyn was outscored 56-36 in the second half, shot 36.8 percent, went 20-for-49 inside the paint and had a season-low 12 assists.

“I really honestly can’t explain it,” Nets forward Joe Johnson said. “I don’t even know how it’s possible with this being a very important game.”

Rookie forward Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets with 17 points. Jack scored 15, but center Brook Lopez was held to 13. Johnson scored 12 points, and point guard Deron Williams was held to nine while shooting 3-of-13 from the field.

The Bulls never trailed after reserve guard Aaron Brooks hit a 3-pointer for a 16-14 lead late in the first quarter. Chicago led by 14 late in the first half, took a 57-50 lead at halftime and then opened the third by making seven of its first eight shots.

NOTES: Chicago C Joakim Noah was active but did not play because of left hamstring tendinitis. It was the 13th game he missed but the first with any hamstring issues. Earlier this season, he missed two games with an injured left knee and seven with a right ankle injury. ... Chicago G Kirk Hinrich sat out for the third time in six games due to a hyperextended left knee. He also missed games April 3-5 against Detroit and Cleveland, and he played about 34 minutes in the previous three games. ... Brooklyn G/F Alan Anderson missed his sixth straight game with a sprained left ankle that he originally injured April 3 against Toronto. ... Monday marked the seventh straight home game that the Nets faced an opponent missing a prominent player. Since March 27, the Nets have not faced G Kobe Bryant, F Paul George, G Kyle Lowry, F LaMarcus Aldridge, F Paul Millsap and G John Wall.