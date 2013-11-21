Preview: Bulls at Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls typically have trouble in Denver but bring a five-game winning streak into Thursday’s matchup against the Nuggets. Denver has won each of its last six home games against Chicago dating back to the 2005-06 season and is averaging 112.3 points during a three-game home winning streak. The Bulls, who are beginning a six-game road trip, are playing terrific defense and allowing an average of 81.8 points during their winning streak.

Derrick Rose continues to search for his MVP form in his comeback season and he will need to be on top of his game to deal with Denver point guard Ty Lawson, who is averaging 22 points and 8.6 assists. “Obviously, that’s a matchup that a lot of people want to see,” Nuggets coach Brian Shaw said. “Ty’s playing at a high level. Derrick Rose, we know what he’s capable of as well as a former MVP.” Rose is averaging just 15 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 34.4 percent from the field.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE BULLS (6-3): Versatile Jimmy Butler will miss the road excursion after an MRI exam revealed he suffered a sprained right big toe in Monday’s victory over Charlotte. Butler is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals and either Mike Dunleavy or Kirk Hinrich will move into a starting role. “It’s part of the game,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “But we have more than enough. I’ve been pleased with our bench play. So the guys that are called upon, they have to be ready.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (4-6): Guard Nate Robinson is ailing with a wrist injury at the worst possible time – with a game against Chicago arriving. Robinson was a playoff standout for the Bulls last season while Rose was sidelined and he desperately wants to play against his former teammates. “I play through all injuries if I can,” Robinson said. “I love the game too much.” Robinson scored 24 points in his Denver debut but has reached double digits just twice since and has scored only 25 total points in the Nuggets’ last six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has won 12 of its last 13 home meetings with Chicago.

2. Chicago ranks second in the NBA in scoring defense at 89 per game.

3. The Nuggets missed 18 free throws in Monday’s 115-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Bulls 94, Nuggets 92