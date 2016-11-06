Teague helps Pacers jolt Bulls, remain perfect at home

INDIANAPOLIS - Jeff Teague scored 21 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures on Saturday night, and the Pacers dominated the Chicago Bulls from start to finish in a 111-94 victory.

Indiana (3-3), which improved to 3-0 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, came in ranked last in scoring defense, allowing 115 points a game.

CJ Miles added 20 for Indiana, Myles Turner had 16, Paul George had 13, Thaddeus Young contributed 12 and Aaron Brooks finished with 10. Monta Ellis had eight assists for the Pacers, who shot 53.5 percent (46 of 86).

Miles' 3-pointer with 7:48 remaining pushed Indiana's advantage to 97-71, prompting a Chicago timeout.

Jimmy Butler and Bobby Portis led Chicago (3-3) with 16 points apiece. The Bulls shot only 43 percent (34 of 79).

The Pacers increased a 19-point halftime lead to 88-64 through three quarters, despite George being ejected with 1:42 left in the third after receiving a technical foul for kicking the ball into the stands.

Through 36 minutes, Indiana had scored 24 points as the result of Chicago turnovers.

Teague had a nine-point third quarter, helping Indjana shoot 50 percent (11 of 22) in the period.

Indiana shot a blistering 60.5 percent (26 of 43) during the first 24 minutes in building a 62-43 halftime lead. George had 13 first-half points and Turner added 12. Ellis had seven of the Pacers' 17 assists before halftime.

Doug McDermott came off the bench for 11 first-half points to lead the Bulls, and Butler scored 10.

Chicago made only 14 of 37 field goal attempts during the first 24 minutes (37.8 percent).

Indiana scored 16 first-half points as the result of Bulls' turnovers.

Wade was 0 of 6 from the field and scored only two points before intermission.

The Pacers got 10 first-quarter points from George on perfect 4-for-4 shooting to grab a 31-15 lead through 12 minutes. A 14-4 run early in the opening period fueled Indiana's commanding lead after one quarter.

In the first period, the Pacers shot 58.3 percent from the field (14 of 24) while the Bulls shot only 30 percent (6 of 20), including a combined 0 of 5 from Wade and Rondo. Chicago also was guilty of seven first-quarter turnovers, which Indiana converted into nine points.

NOTES: Chicago was without G Michael Carter-Williams (left wrist sprain). ... Indiana was without G Rodney Stuckey (right hamstring strain). ... Chicago was coming off a 117-104 Friday night loss to New York. ... Indiana was beaten Thursday night at Milwaukee, 125-107. ... The Bulls defeated the Pacers 118-101 on Oct. 29 in Chicago. ... The Pacers are 0-3 on the road, losing by an average margin of 14.7 points. ... Indiana F Paul George entered as the NBA's 12th-leading scorer at 24.3 points and scored 20 points or more in each of the season's first five games. ... Chicago came into Saturday's game ranked second in rebounding (50.2) and second in opponent's rebounds (38.6). ... Indiana came in ranked third in steals (10.2). ... Including the Oct. 29 victory against Indiana, the Bulls entered having beaten the Pacers three consecutive times.