Pacers beat Bulls for fourth straight win

INDIANAPOLIS -- They still are seven games below .500, but with 10 victories in their past 12 games, the Indiana Pacers finally are starting to feel good about themselves.

Forward Solomon Hill had 16 points and center Ian Mahinmi added 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pacers to a 98-84 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

For Indiana (27-34), it was a season-best fourth consecutive victory and the second time the Pacers have beaten the Bulls (39-24) in three tries this season.

Indiana pulled away, outscoring the Bulls 32-18 in the final 12 minutes.

“It kind of feels like last year again with lots of energy from the fans,” said Mahinmi, whose Pacers advanced to last season’s Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Miami Heat. “Tonight, we knew the Bulls would want to play down on the block, and we were ready for it.”

It was only the second double-double for Mahinmi, although he has had 10 rebounds or more eight times this season. Indiana out rebounded Chicago 51-44.

A 3-pointer from guard C.J. Miles with 5:49 remaining gave Indiana an 82-74 lead, and a jumper by guard Rodney Stuckey with 3:18 to go extended the advantage to 87-76.

Stuckey finished with 12 points, guard C.J. Watson added 11 and forward David West had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double this season.

“Chicago made a run at the end of the third quarter, and we knew we had to stick with it,” Solomon Hill said. “It is always a good division match up with Chicago, especially because they have a lot of defensive tenacity. I found my shot early, and that helped.”

Center Pau Gasol led the Bulls with 18 points and 10 rebounds, reserve forward Doug McDermott had 16 points and forward Mike Dunleavy added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana shot 42.5 percent from the field and limited Chicago to 36 percent shooting.

“Even when we knew we might have to play the season without Paul George (broken leg), I had confidence that this could be a good team,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “Tonight, it was Ian Mahinmi being active on the offensive glass and then very mobile on the defensive end.”

The Pacers now have limited opponents to 86 points or fewer and less than 40 percent field-goal shooting in each game of the four-game winning streak. In this 10-2 sequence, Indiana has lost only to San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Indiana scored the first eight points of the third quarter, getting 3-pointers from Solomon Hill and guard George Hill sandwiched around a basket from West to lead 53-42 with 9:24 to go in the quarter, prompting a Chicago timeout.

With Dunleavy making two long 3-pointers, the Bulls came right back with a 12-2 run, slicing the Indiana lead to 55-54 with 6:06 left in the third quarter.

McDermott’s tip-in of a missed shot at the third-quarter buzzer tied the score at 66 with 12 minutes to play.

”We got off to a slow start and battled back, in large part because our rebounding was good,“ Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said. ”Down the stretch, in the fourth quarter, giving up second shots and free throws hurt, and we just got flat.

“Their balance, and their strength in their bench, is just so strong. When they go to their bench, they are not dropping off at all. They are a very deep team, and experience also is huge for them. I don’t know if we ran out of gas.”

The Pacers got nine points from Solomon Hill and seven from Watson on their way to building a 45-42 halftime lead, outscoring the Bulls 11-5 from the free throw line during the first 24 minutes.

Indiana led 18-6 early and 23-20 through 12 minutes, but McDermott scored 12 second-quarter points, helping Chicago lead briefly in the second quarter. Indiana finished the second quarter on a 7-2 run to regain the lead.

“Highs and lows, highs and lows ... We made a lot of mental mistakes, and you just can’t do that against a good team,” Bulls center Joakim Noah said. “They are a physical team that is playing good basketball right now.”

Gasol added 10 points and seven rebounds during the first half for Chicago, which shot only 39.1 percent from the field (18 of 46) during the first two quarters. The Pacers shot 41 percent (16 of 39) in the opening half.

Chicago won the battle of the boards 24-23 before intermission. Each team scored seven points as the result of the other’s turnovers.

NOTES: Chicago played without G/F Jimmy Butler (left elbow sprain), F Taj Gibson (left ankle injury) and G Derrick Rose (right knee injury). ... Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler is starting non-basketball workouts with the team and is optimistic about a return. ... Indiana was without G/F Paul George (broken right leg). ... The game was a homecoming of sorts for Bulls G E‘Twaun Moore, who played college ball 63 miles north of Bankers Life Fieldhouse at Purdue. ... Moore scored a career-best 19 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining Thursday night, against Oklahoma City. ... The Bulls entered with a 9-7 record in the second game of back to backs. ... Chicago’s average of 101.3 points per game is the team’s highest average since the 1996-97 Bulls averaged 103.1. ... Entering Friday’s game, PG George Hill had led the Pacers in scoring in consecutive victories against Philadelphia and New York, scoring 17 and 21 points, respectively. ... Indiana entered having not lost to an Eastern Conference opponent since Jan. 27 to Toronto. ... Indiana is fourth best in the NBA in opponents’ points per game at 96.5. ... Chicago leads the NBA in blocks per game at 6.2.