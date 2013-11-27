Preview: Bulls at Pistons

(Updated: UPDATING opponents’ record to 7-21 in ABOUT THE PISTONS section.)

Derrick Rose is finished for the season and, if the last week is any indication, the Chicago Bulls may be too. The Bulls, desperate for a win - or good news of any kind - visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, a day after their best player underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee. Chicago has dropped four straight games, including a 39-point loss to the Clippers on Sunday and the following night’s loss to the Jazz, who entered that game with a 1-15 record.

Kirk Hinrich, starting in place of the former MVP, managed only one point on 0-of-4 shooting against Utah, offering further proof that Rose’s injury - his second major knee operation in the last 19 months - clearly is being felt throughout the Bulls’ organization.“Despite Derrick’s absence, this is still a good team,” insisted team owner Jerry Reinsdorf. “I know from last year, this team and coaching staff will continue to make our fans proud.” The Pistons, meanwhile, have made their fans proud with their first two-game winning streak of the season, even though the wins came against two of the worst teams in the NBA.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, Fox Sports Detroit

ABOUT THE BULLS (6-7): Not only are the Bulls without Rose, but shooting guard Jimmy Butler is currently week-to-week with a toe injury. Second-year guard Tony Snell made his first career start in place of Butler against the Jazz and contributed nine points. In the wake of its backcourt injuries, one player Chicago needs consistent shooting from is versatile forward Mike Dunleavy Jr., who has made 14 of his last 27 3-point attempts.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (6-8): Detroit has averaged 111 points in back-to-back wins against Brooklyn and Milwaukee - teams with a combined 7-21 record. All five starters scored in double figures against the Bucks, led by Greg Monroe’s 16 points and Brandon Jennings’ 15 points and 13 assists, while Charlie Villanueva scored a season-high 12 points off the bench. ”If Charlie continues to make shots the way he’s been making them the last couple of games, it opens up the floor a little bit more,” said Detroit coach Maurice Cheeks, whose team led by 20 after one quarter and by 31 at halftime.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rodney Stuckey led Detroit with 17 points off the bench against Milwaukee and is averaging 20 points on 55.9 percent shooting over his last five games.

2. Chicago is tied with Oklahoma City for the NBA rebound lead with an average of 47 per game.

3. The Pistons snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Bulls when the teams last met on April 7.

PREDICTION: Bulls 94, Pistons 88