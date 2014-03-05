Preview: Bulls at Pistons

The Chicago Bulls attempt to begin another winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Chicago has had streaks of five games and four games in the past month, part of a 24-11 surge since just before Christmas. The latest run ended with a thud, however, as the Bulls committed a season-high 28 turnovers in a 96-80 loss at Brooklyn on Monday, one day after they turned the ball over just three times - a franchise low - in a win at New York.

While Chicago was ending a four-game winning streak Monday, the Pistons were snapping their four-game slide with a 96-85 victory over the Knicks at home. Andre Drummond had a career-high 26 rebounds to go along with 17 points in picking up his 44th double-double, which ties him with Bill Laimbeer (1983-84) and Grant Hill (1995-96) for the most in a season for the franchise. The teams have split the first two meetings with the road team taking both encounters, the last when Brandon Jennings scored 33 points in Detroit’s 92-75 victory at Chicago on Dec. 7

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BULLS (33-27): Chicago had won five straight games that came in the second half of a back-to-back set before the sloppy effort at Brooklyn, which saw D.J. Augustin lead the way with 16 points off the bench. “I think we had all intentions to play hard, but like I say, it didn’t show,” Augustin told reporters. Center Joakim Noah has been the catalyst in the Bulls’ somewhat surprising success in the wake of the season-ending injury to Derrick Rose but he was part of the problem at Brooklyn, following up a triple-double with 10 points, one assist and six turnovers in 35 minutes versus the Nets.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (24-36): Detroit is three games out of a playoff spot and, barring a run into the postseason, Drummond’s breakout campaign is the highlight of the season. The big man ranks second in the NBA in field goal percentage (61.6) after topping 50 percent for the 16th straight time Monday, when he played 46 minutes to mark his highest total since an overtime affair Nov. 1. Drummond has even made some strides in improving his once-horrific numbers at the line, making 10-of-16 free throws since an 0-for-8 effort against Atlanta on Feb. 21.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Drummond has been limited to nine points on 42.9 percent shooting in two games against Chicago this season.

2. Bulls G Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.8 points and 2.5 steals in four games since returning from a rib injury.

3. Chicago opens a season-long six-game homestand Friday while Detroit begins a stretch in which it plays 14 of 21 games on the road at Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Bulls 94, Pistons 90