Preview: Bulls at Pistons

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons went into the All Star break separated by a large gap in the Eastern Conference standings but deep in the same playoff race, and both will try to better their postseason positioning when they meet Friday night in Detroit. The Bulls won four straight leading into the break to move ahead of the Washington Wizards and into third place in the East. The Pistons are knotted in a group of teams from seventh to 12th place, all within two games of each other.

Chicago is also back to 14 games above .500 - a game short of its season high - and the Bulls might play free and easy knowing they fly back to Chicago following the game for a seven-game, 12-day homestand. Detroit’s 12-3 run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 21 was one of the NBA’s great success stories during the first half of the season, but the season-ending Achilles injury to starting point guard Brandon Jennings on Jan. 24 has zapped the momentum as the Pistons are 4-7 since Jennings went down. They acquired point guard Reggie Jackson from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the trade deadline Thursday and he should give the team stability, at least through the rest of this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BULLS (34-20): Derrick Rose was unable to attend Wednesday’s practice due to travel issues, coach Tom Thibodeau said, but was reportedly back on the court Thursday. His backcourt mate, Kirk Hinrich, is set to return after a three-game absence due to a sore toe. Jimmy Butler is ready to go as well after missing the final game before the break with a shoulder injury, and he looked fine in Sunday’s All-Star Game with six points on 3-of-4 shooting.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (21-33): Detroit is ranked No. 2 in the East and No. 4 overall in team rebounding, one spot behind the Bulls on each list. Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond will need to take their performances to a higher level in this one and, considering they’re the only teammates in the league averaging double figures in point and rebounds, they shouldn’t have a problem. Monroe got 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Bulls back on Nov. 10 while Drummond took 12 boards but was held without a field goal for the only time as he missed all five of his attempts and scored two points before fouling out in the 102-91 loss.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls are averaging 8.5 more points than they did last season, when they finished last in the NBA at 93.7, the largest increase in the league this season.

2. The Bulls are 19-9 on the road, their best mark since starting 23-5 in 1996-97.

3. Detroit also shipped away G D.J. Augustin, who was averaging 20.3 points and 8.2 assists in the 10 games since replacing Jennings in the starting lineup, at Thursday’s deadline.

PREDICTION: Bulls 98, Pistons 91