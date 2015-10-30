Preview: Bulls at Pistons

Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls have made it through the first two games of the Fred Hoiberg era healthy and undefeated. The Bulls will try to make it three wins in as many games to begin Hoiberg’s NBA coaching career when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Chicago knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night and followed it up with a 115-100 win at the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, pulling its scoring average up to 106 through the first two games. “So far, I think it’s been working out well because we get a good balance (on) offense,” center Pau Gasol told reporters of Hoiberg’s system, which allows more freedom. “A lot of players can contribute and score in double figures.” The Pistons are 2-0 as well, but coach Stan Van Gundy is still finding flaws. “I like the character our guys have shown,” Van Gundy told reporters. “I like the fight. I like the attitude that we’ve had in games even when things haven’t gone well. That’s all been really good. We just have to get much better offensively.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BULLS (2-0): Rose played with a mask on in the first two games due to an orbital fracture and complained of blurred vision after Tuesday’s win but still logged 29 minutes and 15 points at Brooklyn on Wednesday. Getting some consistency out of the starting point guard spot can only help the team since Hoiberg is opening up the rotation and gave 10 players at least 16 minutes on Wednesday. Hoiberg, who shot 39.6 percent on 3-pointers in his NBA career, is also encouraging the team to fling it from beyond the arc and the Bulls are 21-of-47 from 3-point range in the first two games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2-0): Detroit started out 3-19 last season – Van Gundy’s first with the team – but is taking strides forward while building around center Andre Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson. The two combined for 37 points and Drummond grabbed 10 rebounds in a 92-87 win over Utah on Wednesday, and convincing Jackson to stay aggressive is the next challenge for Van Gundy. “Us getting Reggie to consistently attack and quit just dribbling and probing is the challenge,” Van Gundy told reporters. “He is great when he is attacking.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Drummond, a career 56.8-percent shooter, is 11-of-27 from the field in the first two games.

2. Chicago C Joakim Noah is scoreless through the first two games while battling a knee contusion.

3. The teams split four meetings last season, with Detroit taking both of its home games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 103, Pistons 97