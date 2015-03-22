Pistons rally from 19 down to beat Bulls

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Stan Van Gundy made a substitution out of sheer desperation and wound up finding a combination that helped spark an improbable turnaround for his Detroit Pistons.

Van Gundy used centers Andre Drummond and Joel Anthony together during a momentum-shifting stretch in the third quarter and the Pistons rallied from a 19-point deficit to topple the Chicago Bulls 107-91 on Saturday night at The Palace.

Detroit was down by 16 when power forward Anthony Tolliver picked up his fourth foul. The deficit soon grew to 19; but, with little-used Anthony joining Drummond up front, the Pistons took the lead by the end of the quarter and finished the game on a 54-19 run.

“That lineup has never practiced together, let alone played together,” Van Gundy said. “Never once have I used those two guys together. We went with Joel and it worked. Sometimes, you get lucky.”

The Pistons (25-44) haven’t been lucky or good very often since the All-Star break, but the Bulls (42-29) seem to bring out the best in them. Detroit has four wins since the break and two have come at home against Chicago, which has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

“We felt like that was a game we should have had,” Bulls center Joakim Noah said. “We let an important one slip away tonight. The ups and downs have been pretty crazy all year.”

Drummond had 14 points and nine rebounds and Anthony contributed six points, six rebounds and five blocks, but Detroit’s smaller players also got hot at the right time.

Starting point guard Reggie Jackson scored 17 of his 22 points and handed out seven of his 11 assists in the third quarter. His backup, rookie Spencer Dinwiddie, scored all 10 of his points and dished out six of his 10 assists in the fourth for his first career double-double.

“We got phenomenal play out of our point guards in the second half,” said Van Gundy, whose team won for just the second time in 13 games. “It was a tremendous night where everybody who played made big contributions.”

The Pistons were outscored 36-14 in the second quarter and Van Gundy implored his point guards to be more aggressive.

“We were kind of passive,” Dinwiddie said. “We weren’t taking it to the hole. We were just kind of passing it around the perimeter and shooting jump shots.”

That all changed after Van Gundy brought in Anthony. Small forward Caron Butler supplied 20 points and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 for Detroit.

“Our defensive intensity picked up and we did a good job of stopping people,” Dinwiddie said. “The first group brought us back to within striking distance and we were able to carry that momentum throughout the game and ended up closing out strong.”

Forward Pau Gasol collected his NBA-high 46th double-double, with 27 points and 10 rebounds, to lead the Bulls (42-29). Point guard Aaron Brooks scored 19 points and Noah contributed six points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

When Gasol fired in a 3-pointer and 20-footer five minutes into the third quarter, Chicago led 72-53. Jackson then caught fire as the Pistons outscored the Bulls 27-7 the rest of the quarter to take an 80-79 lead into the fourth.

“We gave up a three and it snowballed from there,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. “They went on a run and we couldn’t stop it.”

Detroit’s second unit finished off the rally. Dinwiddie converted a three-point play and a layup to push the lead to 91-83. Guard Jodie Meeks nudged the lead to double digits with two layups. Dinwiddle’s 3-pointer with 4:18 left made it a 15-point game.

NOTES: Pistons PF Greg Monroe, the team’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, missed his third consecutive game with a right knee strain. He will not play at Boston on Sunday, but coach Stan Van Gundy is hopeful he will return next week. ... Chicago PG Derrick Rose, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee late last month, made the trip and could be cleared for contact within days. “That’s the next step,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It appears he’s pretty close to that.” ... Chicago C Joakim Noah, who has 277 assists, is only the third center in the last 20 years to have three straight seasons of 250 or more assists. Vlade Divac and Hakeem Olajuwon were the others. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond has recorded nine 20-rebound games this season, second most in the league behind DeAndre Jordan’s 10 for the Los Angeles Clippers. ... The teams split their first two meetings. They face each other once more, April 3 in Chicago.