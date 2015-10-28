FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2015 / 2:24 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Nikola Mirotic led the Bulls with 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the opener against Cleveland.

C Joakim Noah limped off the court early in the fourth quarter and did not return. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Noah bruised his knee.

G Derrick Rose started less than a month after undergoing surgery to repair a left orbital fracture. Rose, 27, wore a protective face mask.

G Derrick Rose scored 18 points and dished out five assists in the Bulls’ season-opener against the Cavs.

G/F Mike Dunleavy (back) sat out the season opener against the Cavaliers.

