Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Doug McDermott, a second-year pro, got his first career start by replacing G/F Tony Snell on Thursday.

G Kirk Hinrich (toe) was out Thursday. He got an injection in his injured toe and might miss the next game Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

C/F Joakim Noah helped current Thunder coach Billy Donovan win two NCAA national championships at Florida. “I love the guy,” Donovan said. “I think a lot of people see the floppy hair, the chest bumping and the passion, but I don’t think people, a lot of times, really get a chance to see him in a locker room. He’s one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever had a chance to coach.”