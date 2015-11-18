Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Tony Snell replaced F Doug McDermott in the Bulls’ startling lineup, and he scored six points in 29 minutes. McDermott had started the previous four games for the Bulls. “Just kind of mixing our lineups up a little bit again, just trying to find the best five guys to go out there and get us off to a good start,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

F Doug McDermott was replaced by F Tony Snell in the Bulls’ startling lineup, but he scored 11 points in 17 minutes off the bench. Snell scored six points in 29 minutes. McDermott had started the previous four games. “Just kind of mixing our lineups up a little bit again, just trying to find the best five guys to go out there and get us off to a good start,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

G Jimmy Butler aggressively defended Pacers F Paul George and blocked George’s game-winning shot attempt at the free-throw line as time expired, giving the Bulls a 96-95 victory at the United Center. “Truthfully, it really doesn’t matter,” Butler said of his foul trouble prior to the game’s final play. “I had the task of guarding him with five fouls or only one foul. You can’t let him get a bucket. If I foul, I foul, but good thing I didn‘t.” Butler finished with 17 points.

G Derrick Rose sprained his left ankle in the fourth quarter and did not return. He said nothing was torn or broken, and he is day-to-day.

F Mike Dunleavy missed his 10th consecutive game Monday due to a back injury.