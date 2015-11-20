Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Jimmy Butler scored 14 of his season-high 32 points, and the Bulls beat the Suns 103-97. “It felt good to make some shots and see the ball go through the net,” said Butler, who was 14-for-41 from the field in his previous three games before going 11-for-23 Wednesday. “My teammates just kept giving me the ball and telling me to shoot it whether I wanted to or not. They said to be aggressive and take the shots I think I can make. That’s what I did.”

G Kirk Hinrich, starting in place of Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle), added 14 points and six assists in 24 minutes. “I just wanted to be solid, play hard and do the best I could,” said the 34-year-old Hinrich, who ranks third behind Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in games played for the Bulls. “When I feel fresh, I feel good about my shot, and I‘m feeling fresh right now. I‘m just trying to keep my conditioning and my health good and keep contributing.”

G Derrick Rose, who did not play Wednesday at Phoenix, is day-to-day with a sprained left ankle.

G Aaron Brooks had 12 points before leaving the game with a left hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.

F Pau Gasol finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in the Bulls’ win over the Suns.