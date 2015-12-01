FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 1, 2015 / 3:59 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jimmy Butler’s foot soreness isn’t a big concern at this point, according to coach Fred Hoiberg. Butler started Monday against the Spurs.

PG Kirk Hinrich missed a sixth game because of a hip pointer after sitting out five earlier games due to a toe injury.

PG Aaron Brooks (left hamstring) missed a the fourth game with his injury.

F Mike Dunleavy, who has missed all 15 of the Bulls’ games, recently had a setback in his recovery from offseason back surgery. He will stay off the practice floor for at least two more weeks, and it is uncertain when he will be able to play, coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
