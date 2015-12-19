FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 20, 2015

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Taj Gibson started his sixth consecutive game on Friday night.

G Jimmy Butler scored a career-high 43 points in 56 minutes to lead the Bulls.

G Derrick Rose had a season-high 34 points for Chicago (15-9).

F Mike Dunleavy missed his 24th consecutive game on Friday night as he continues to recover from back surgery in September. Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said he expects Dunleavy to return this season. “Once we get him back out there running and doing basketball activity, we should have a much better idea about when he’ll be back,” Hoiberg said.

F Pau Gasol contributed a season-high 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Chicago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
