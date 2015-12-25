Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

C Joakim Noah, C Pau Gasol and F Taj Gibson could be on the trading block, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday. None of the three players is tied to the team long-term. Noah is set to be a free agent following the season, and Gasol could become a free agent next summer if he declines a player option. Gibson is signed through the 2016-17 season.

