Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Kirk Hinrich started in place of G Derrick Rose on Friday night. Hinrich has started four games this season after starting 22 games in 2014-15.

C Joakim Noah missed his fifth consecutive game on Friday night because of a left shoulder sprain.

G Derrick Rose missed his second consecutive game on Friday night because of right hamstring tendinitis. His status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Rose, 27, has appeared in 127 of 359 regular-season games since the start of the 2011-12 season.