Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

SG Jimmy Butler added 19 points for the Bulls Monday.

PF/C Joakim Noah returned to action Monday against the Wizards after missing nine games with a left shoulder sprain.

F/C Joakim Noah returned to action Monday against the Wizards after missing nine games with a left shoulder sprain. He didn’t score and had nine rebounds.

G Derrick Rose led Chicago with 23 points Monday. He passed Ben Gordon (7,372 points) for 10th in all-time Bulls scoring.

F Mike Dunleavy (back) missed his 36th game for the Bulls. Dunleavy, who had preseason back surgery, has yet to play this season.

C Pau Gasol had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls Monday.