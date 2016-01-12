FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
January 13, 2016 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Jimmy Butler added 19 points for the Bulls Monday.

PF/C Joakim Noah returned to action Monday against the Wizards after missing nine games with a left shoulder sprain.

F/C Joakim Noah returned to action Monday against the Wizards after missing nine games with a left shoulder sprain. He didn’t score and had nine rebounds.

G Derrick Rose led Chicago with 23 points Monday. He passed Ben Gordon (7,372 points) for 10th in all-time Bulls scoring.

F Mike Dunleavy (back) missed his 36th game for the Bulls. Dunleavy, who had preseason back surgery, has yet to play this season.

C Pau Gasol had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
