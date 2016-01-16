Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Jimmy Butler scored a career-high 53 points in the Bulls’ overtime victory over the 76ers.

G Kirk Hinrich made his sixth start of the season in place of G Derrick Rose. Hinrich scored five points in 32 minutes.

C Joakim Noah had six points, 16 boards and eight assists in the Bulls’ overtime win over the 76ers.

PG Derrick Rose did not play Thursday at Philadelphia due to left knee tendinitis.

Bulls G Derrick Rose started Friday night after sitting out Thursday’s game with left patellar tendinitis. He has missed 16 games this season with various injuries.

C Pau Gasol returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing Thursday’s game against the 76ers with a sore left shoulder and Achilles.