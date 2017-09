G Kirk Hinrich (left quad contusion) and F Mike Dunleavy (back) will miss the Bulls’ game Wednesday game against the Warriors.

C Joakim Noah had surgery Tuesday to repair his dislocated left shoulder. He is expected to make a complete recovery in four to six months.

