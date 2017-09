G Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 28 points and 14 rebounds Friday.

G Derrick Rose, starting to look a bit more like the Derrick Rose of old, scored 16 of his 27 points in the third quarter and had seven rebounds.

C Pau Gasol added 18 points and 11 rebounds Friday, one game after going 0 of 8 from the floor and scoring one point. He was also guilty of five of Chicago’s 20 turnovers.