Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G/F Jimmy Butler left the Friday game at Denver with a left knee sprain, and he will undergo an MRI exam Saturday in Minnesota.

G Derrick Rose had 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Bulls’ loss at Denver on Friday.

F Mike Dunleavy (back) did not play but is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Timberwolves.

F Pau Gasol might also miss the Saturday game at Minnesota with the hand injury that kept him out Friday. Gasol has missed only three games this season, and coach Fred Hoiberg said he is a quick healer. “He’s actually made quite a bit of progress,” Hoiberg said.