G-F Jimmy Butler flew back to Chicago on Saturday and will meet with team doctors Sunday. Butler will also miss Monday’s game in Charlotte, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

G James Harden scored a game-high 33 points on Saturday night, shot 15 of 18 at the free-throw line, and snared eight rebounds. He also committed 10 of the Rockets’ 23 turnovers, which resulted in 30 Portland points.