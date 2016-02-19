FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 20, 2016 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Justin Holiday and a second-round pick were acquired by the Bulls from the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for G Kirk Hinrich. The move cut nearly $3 million off the Bulls’ luxury tax bill while opening up a roster spot. Holiday, 26, averaged 2.4 points, one rebound and 0.4 assists in 26 games for Atlanta this season.

G Derrick Rose shot 11-for-19 and scored 28 points in the Bulls’ loss to Cleveland. He is averaging 19.3 points in three games against the Cavs this season.

F Pau Gasol remained with the Bulls through the trade deadline, just as he predicted earlier in the day. Gasol said he’s open to re-signing with the Bulls this summer when he can become a free agent.

F Pau Gasol scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds Thursday after days of speculation over whether he would be dealt. He wound up remaining with Chicago after the trade deadline.

