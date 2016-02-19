Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Justin Holiday and a second-round pick were acquired by the Bulls from the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for G Kirk Hinrich. The move cut nearly $3 million off the Bulls’ luxury tax bill while opening up a roster spot. Holiday, 26, averaged 2.4 points, one rebound and 0.4 assists in 26 games for Atlanta this season.

G Derrick Rose shot 11-for-19 and scored 28 points in the Bulls’ loss to Cleveland. He is averaging 19.3 points in three games against the Cavs this season.

F Pau Gasol scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds Thursday after days of speculation over whether he would be dealt. He wound up remaining with Chicago after the trade deadline.